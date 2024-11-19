Alstom has concluded the first phase of the Manila LRT-1 Cavite Extension in the Philippines. Credit: Michael Derrer Fuchs/Shutterstock.

French rollingstock manufacturer Alstom has announced the completion of the first phase of the Manila Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) Cavite Extension in the Philippines.

The inauguration of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension’s Phase 1 on 15 November was led by the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., alongside Department of Transport officials and representatives from Light Rail Manila (LRMC).

The project entered revenue service on 16 November 2024.

The extension adds 6.2km to the existing line to the existing 20.7km line and introduces five new stations, aiming to serve up to 400,000 passengers daily.

It is designed to reduce travel time between Baclaran, Pasay City, and Bacoor, Cavite from one hour and ten minutes to 20 minutes.

The project was developed by Alstom in a consortium with Bouygues Travaux Publics. Alstom’s scope of work included engineering and integration of electromechanical systems, supply of modern signalling, telecommunications, track works, power supply, and overhead catenary systems.

Alstom East Asia managing director Toby Tiberghien said: “We are delighted to contribute to enhancing Manila’s transportation infrastructure.

“By providing a faster and more efficient alternative to road travel, this project not only improves connectivity across the city but also supports sustainable and reliable public transportation options for its citizens.”

In 2022, Alstom upgraded the existing 20km LRT-1 trackside signalling system with its Atlas 100 solution. The company also equipped the entire 60-train fleet with new onboard signalling equipment.

Recently, Alstom delivered the first fully automated four-car Metropolis trainset for Taiwan’s Taipei Wanda-Zhonghe-Shulin Line.

Once operational, the line will improve connectivity between Taipei and New Taipei City and is expected to reduce travel time by 30 minutes.