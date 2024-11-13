Officials from Taipei City, New Taipei City, Department of Rapid Transit Systems, CTCI, and Alstom at the first train handover ceremony of the Wanda Zhonghe Shulin Li. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has successfully delivered the first fully automated four-car Metropolis trainset for the Taipei Wanda-Zhonghe-Shulin Line in Taiwan.

This milestone marks a significant advancement in the development of the 22.8km medium-capacity metro line.

Once operational, the line will improve connectivity between Taipei and New Taipei City and is expected to reduce travel time by 30 minutes.

The new metro line will facilitate convenient travel between districts in New Taipei City, including Zhonghe, Shulin, Tucheng, and Xinzhuang. It will interchange with four other lines, enhancing commuter convenience in Taipei.

Alstom Asia Pacific President Ling Fang said: “With the Wanda-Zhonghe-Shulin Line, we are not just building a metro line; we are enhancing connectivity, reducing travel times, and promoting sustainable urban living. This project is a significant step forward in our commitment to improving public transport and fostering economic growth for the communities we serve.”

The Alstom-led consortium, in partnership with CTCI, was awarded a contract by the Systemwide E&M Project Office, Department of Rapid Transit Systems of Taipei City Government (SEMPO) to provide an integrated metro system.

Phase One, signed in 2018, spans 9.5km with nine stations, while Phase Two, signed in 2020, adds 13.3km with 13 stations.

Under the contract, Alstom will supply 35 Metropolis metro trains, in addition to the Urbalis Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) driverless signalling system, the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, and platform screen doors.

Alstom and CTCI are collaborating on project management and system integration, with CTCI handling track work, power supply, depot equipment, telecommunication, and ticketing systems.

The Metropolis metro trainset is manufactured at Alstom’s industrial unit in Taubaté, Brazil.

This project underscores Alstom’s commitment to Taiwan, where it has been active for over 40 years.

Alstom East Asia managing director Toby Tiberghien said: “We are delighted to deliver the first fully automated Metropolis train for the Wanda Zhonghe Shulin Line.

“This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing Taiwan’s urban mobility. Our state-of-the-art trains will significantly improve connectivity between Taipei and New Taipei City, providing passengers a more efficient and seamless travel experience.”