Alstom has signed a framework agreement, worth about C$500m ($348.56m), with public transport management body Metrolinx to revamp railcars in Canada.
The bi-Level commuter railcars are planned to be upgraded for GO Transit, the regional public transit service for the Greater Golden Horseshoe in Ontario.
The agreement will see mid-life overhaul and upgrades to 181 Bi-Level series VIII railcars at Alstom’s Thunder Bay facility in Ontario.
Scheduled to commence by 2026, the upgrade work is expected to support around 250 jobs until at least 2030.
The work is anticipated to extend service life of the railcars by 20 years.
These railcars were originally built between 2008 and 2015.
Alstom Americas president Michael Keroullé said: “We are proud to continue delivering a refreshed and modernised fleet with state-of-the-art passenger amenities to enhance the experience of transit users in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.”
For nearly five decades, the green-and-white GO Transit cars have all been manufactured at Alstom’s Thunder Bay plant.
Under the latest deal, the modernisation will introduce new passenger amenities, such as USB charging ports, updated panelling and flooring, new seating, accessible lavatories, and energy-efficient LED lighting.
These enhancements are part of Metrolinx’s broader initiative to improve service frequency and convenience in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, aligning with the ongoing GO Expansion programme.
The contract is expected to be signed during fourth-quarter of FY 2024/25.
Metrolinx interim president and CEO Michael Lindsay said: “Extending the life of these coaches is a vital part of our plan for faster and more frequent GO rail service, supporting the demands of our rapidly growing region.
“With industry-leading amenities on board, these revived coaches will ensure a comfortable and enjoyable customer journey for years to come.”
Alstom is also refurbishing 94 Series VII bi-level cars for Metrolinx under a 2021 contract and has been maintaining the GO Transit fleet for more than a quarter of a century.
In March 2024, Metrolinx awarded a contract to Siemens Mobility for track, signal, and right-of-way maintenance for Toronto’s Central Region.