Siemens Mobility has expanded its presence in Canada with a contract with public transport management body Metrolinx for maintenance services on the public transit network in Greater Toronto and Hamilton.
The contract covers track, signal, and right-of-way maintenance for the Central Region in Toronto and expands on Siemens’ existing contract for the same services on the operator’s West Region network.
Johannes Emmelheinz, CEO of customer services for Siemens Mobility, said: “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Metrolinx, keeping their system running safely, efficiently and sustainably for a reliable operation for their passengers.
“With a combination of our on-the-ground rail infrastructure maintenance experience and our digital services, we can ensure up to 100% system availability.”
In addition to the existing maintenance services provided to Metrolinx’s West Region, Siemens also already provides signal and communications services for the agency’s Network Operations Centre.
The German company, a subsidiary of Siemens, will also provide rail infrastructure performance data for Metrolinx through digital tools and software built from its 25 years of providing rail maintenance in North America.
The Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area is primarily served by rail operator GO Transit, owned by Metrolinx, which is currently working to increase its services through the GO Expansion project which includes new infrastructure.