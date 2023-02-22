The contract has a two-year extension option. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility, a separately managed company of Siemens, has received a service contract from Ontario’s local public operator Metrolinx.

Under the three-year contract, the company will offer track, signal, and right-of-way maintenance services for Metrolinx’s railway infrastructure system related to the West Region of Toronto.

This contract also has a two-year extension option.

The digital tools provided by Siemens Mobility is said to “complement the knowledge and expertise their teams possess with the intelligent use of rail data to provide Metrolinx with better service round the clock.”

Siemens Mobility customer services CEO Johannes Emmelheinz said: “With the new contract with Metrolinx, we continue to showcase our commitment to being a trusted partner to our customers around the world.

“With a combination of our on-the-ground rail infrastructure maintenance experience and our suite of digital services, we can ensure up to 100% system availability.”

The company already delivers different services and products to Metrolinx, including signal and communications back-office support as well as fault control services at its Network Operations Center (NOC) in Oakville.

Metrolinx, the Ontario government’s Crown agency, is responsible for the management and integration of road and rail public transport in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Having 20 transit lines, the agency serves over 100 million passengers.

Last month, Siemens Mobility won a €3bn order from Indian Railways for the supply of 1,200 electric freight locomotives.

The contract for the 9,000 horsepower locomotives includes 35 years of full-service maintenance.