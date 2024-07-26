US rail manufacturer Wabtec is extending its maintenance services in India with the launch of its Gooty Maintenance Shed in Andhra Pradesh, in partnership with Indian Railways.
The shed expands Wabtec’s capabilities in Southern India by leveraging Indian Railways’ staff and infrastructure to carry out maintenance for up to 250 Wabtec locomotives in Gooty over the next three years.
Rajneesh Sar, senior director of freight services at Wabtec, said: “The Gooty shed represents a unique partnership where Indian Railways provides the infrastructure and manpower, while Wabtec leads the technical supervision to ensure the fleet meets the key performance metrics including availability, reliability and fuel efficiency.”
The beginning of operations at the facility furthers the existing partnership between the two companies, which has seen Wabtec deliver more than 600 locomotives to Indian Railways’ fleet and supply systems for thousands more.
The Gooty fleet consists of Evolution Series locomotives, series 501 to 750, and will be deployed in the region for critical freight operations carrying coal, foodgrains, iron ore, and containers along the South Central, Central, and East Coastal Railways.
Sandeep Selot, managing director and vice president of Wabtec Freight Business, said: “The Gooty Maintenance Shed represents a critical milestone in our partnership with Indian Railways and a commitment to excellence, delivering high availability, reliability, and setting new quality standards for locomotive service operations in India.”
Launch of the shed comes only shortly after Wabtec opened another new facility in India with the opening of a “manufacturing campus” in Rohtak, Haryana to manufacture rail components and subsystems for the country.