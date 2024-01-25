Wabtec Corporation will supply brake systems for Indian Railways’ ‘next generation’ fleet of 1,200 locomotives after signing a $157m order with Siemens in India.
The significant order, agreed with the mobility business of Siemens India, covers all of the 9,000 horsepower (HP) electric locomotives being built in India and continues a long-term relationship between the two manufacturers in the country.
Sujatha Narayan, senior vice president and India regional leader for Wabtec, said: “Wabtec is committed to the delivery of high performance and safety critical products for the Indian market.
“The ILS series of braking system is a product ‘Made in India’, which is designed and developed by the India-based engineering team.”
Siemens’ $3.2bn contract with Indian Railways for the construction of the new fleet was the largest single locomotive contract in the company’s history and will see the vehicles delivered to the network across an 11 year period.
The 9,000HP vehicles were claimed to be one of the most powerful locomotives in the world and will run at a top speed of 120 km/h, carrying 4,500 tonnes, with Wabtec’s brake system providing crucial safety features and improvements to efficiency.
Gunjan Vakharia, head of mobility business for Siemens Limited, said: “Siemens is firmly committed to transform rail and mobilise India with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. We are excited about our partnership with Wabtec, who also shares a similar vision of creating a green and world-class railway network.”
All of the locomotives will be built at the Indian Railways factory in Dahod, Gujarat, while Wabtec will assemble its brake systems at its Hosur plant.