The “e-coupler” sits on top of the mechanical linking device. Credit: Fabian Acker/Europe’s Rail

Voith’s digital “e-coupler” design has been chosen as the pan-European standard for its “Digital Automatic Coupler” (DAC) project for rail freight. 

The German firm, which operates globally, beat the entry from rail braking and technology manufacturer Knorr-Bremse

The project does not have a catchy name – FP5-TRANS4M-R – but its result could have major effects on the European rail freight sector. 

“The E-Coupler is the crucial component of the DAC that ensures energy supply as well as data and communication solution in all wagons and locomotives of the Full Digital Freight Train (FDFT). The E-Coupler is the component that really makes the DAC digital as it enables automation and digitalization with software-defined systems and digital rail services,” explained Europe’s Rail, the European Commission-funded European rail development programme. 

“The selection of a standard E-Coupler design marks a major milestone towards the interoperability of the DAC in Europe improving the overall performance of rail freight transport through increased capacity, higher throughput, and shorter transportation duration,” Europe’s Rail added. 

The easy operation and retrofitting of the Voith e-coupler is a crucial selling point, the company said. 

“The Voith e-coupler meets all specifications in terms of height and weight and can be easily retrofitted with just two screws. Thanks to the small number of components, the coupler is particularly low-wear and easy to maintain,” a company statement explained. 

Its product is known internally as the “CargoFlex” due to its “simple, but not simplistic” design. 

Voith said it will maintain its data and power connection even when uncoupling mechanically. 

“Despite mechanical connection of the coupler locks, the e-coupler always remains securely in its retracted position and the cover remains firmly closed. This also enables interoperability with passenger couplers and shunting over the hump.”

The DAC development programme is part of the EU’s wide environmental policy push, sometimes known as the Green Deal. It is hoped the ease of digital coupling will boost the modal shift from road to rail in freight and cargo across the bloc. Its aim is 30% modal share by 2030. 