Vossloh, an international technology group focused on rail products including switches, signals and crossings, has acquired France Aiguillages Services (FAS) which supplies signals and switch systems to France’s national rail provider SNCF.
Along with the FAS company, Vossloh will take on the LUNEFCF training centre, where SNCF staff are educated on maintenance skills and techniques for working on FAS technology and tools.
“FAS has extensive approvals to carry out a large number of technical inspections and maintenance services on switch systems and signalling installations in the SNCF network,” making it a key target for Vossloh as it expands its signalling and switching operations in France.
FAS will become part of Vossloh’s “Lifecycle Solutions” division. The acquisition will take immediate effect because it did not trigger EU anti-trust authorities policies to examine anti-competitive mergers and acquisitions.
“The acquisition of FAS significantly strengthens Vossloh’s service offering in the switch business in France. Together with FAS, we will be able to offer our important customer SNCF an even broader portfolio of services in the future. By integrating our Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions divisions even more closely and, together with FAS, we can now cover large parts of the lifecycle of switches,” explained Jan Furnivall, Vossloh COO.
“The acquisition strengthens our position as a system house for the rail track and takes us a further step towards forward-looking business models such as Availability as a Service,” Furnivall added.
Christophe Calley, who founded FAS, will continue to “support” the company in a management role according to Vossloh.
“I am very pleased that FAS and Vossloh are now joining forces. The competencies of both companies complement each other perfectly, enabling us to offer our customers a comprehensive and customised range of services in the future,” Calley said.
FAS employees will join more than 4,000 Vossloh workers across 35 nations.