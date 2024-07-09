Transport technology company Amadeus has signed a contract with Trainline to integrate the train ticket booking company’s API with the Amadeus Cytric booking solution for corporate travellers in the UK.
The partnership will allow Cytric to incorporate more rail services on its platform thanks to Trainline’s extensive network of public transport operators.
Jorge Pere Alvarez, director of partner development at Amadeus, said: “This partnership between Amadeus and Trainline will elevate rail travel experiences for users everywhere.”
“This enhancement marks a significant step forward in our ambition to provide seamless and efficient access to a diverse range of rail carriers.” He added.
Alongside adding new train operating companies to Cytric’s platform, the integration of Trainline Partner Solutions’ API means the company can offer mobile eTickets to its customers.
Amadeus said that future releases on Cytric would also allow the platform to process refunds and cancellations as well as split ticketing, a feature that can offer travellers a better deal on rail travel by splitting their journey across multiple tickets.
Andrew Cruttenden, general manager of Trainline Partner Solutions, said: “As we integrate our offering with Cytric, corporate travellers will have enhanced access to our extensive network of routes and destinations across the UK – helping to make the sustainable travel option of rail a more attractive choice.”
The partnership highlights Trainline’s growing interest in business travel, with Cruttenden telling Railway Technology at the beginning of 2024 that the sector was increasingly expecting a better digital experience when booking tickets.