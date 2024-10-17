India’s BEML has secured a contract from Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to design, manufacture, and commission two high-speed trainsets.
Valued at ₹8.66bn($103.1m), this order, includes the cost of designing, developing, and commissioning eight-car trainsets, with each car priced at ₹278.6m ($3.31m).
The project is expected to be a landmark in India’s high-speed rail journey, with the indigenous trainsets designed to reach test speeds of up to 280 kmph.
These trainsets, featuring a chair car configuration, will be manufactured at BEML’s rail coach complex in Bengaluru and are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.
The trains set will offer modern amenities such as air-conditioning, reclining and rotatable seats, facilities for passengers with restricted mobility, and onboard infotainment systems.
In February 2023, India-based Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) won a tender to construct the Phase-1 project of Bahrain Metro .
In support of this project, Delhi Metro signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BEML to manufacture and supply rolling stock.
BEML, a ‘Schedule A’ company under the Ministry of Defence, serves India’s core sectors with its diverse technology offerings.
Its operations span across defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro sectors, backed by research and development (R&D) and a nationwide network of sales and services.
The company’s Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, and Palakkad facilities are equipped with advanced manufacturing capabilities.