Officials from Delhi Metro and BEML signed an MoU for the Bahrain Metro project. Credit: DMRC.

India-based Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has secured a tender for the construction of Bahrain Metro’s Phase-1 project.

It has qualified for the pre-qualification tender process of the project, which will include the development of an around 30km network with 20 stations.

In support of this project, Delhi Metro reached a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with BEML.

Under the agreement, BEML will be involved in the manufacturing and supplying of rolling stock for the project.

Delhi Metro will offer expertise in the fields of project development and budgeting besides enabling the development of contractual obligations for the project.

Previously, Delhi Metro was also selected in the pre-bid process for Israel’s Tel Aviv Metro Project.

Furthermore, DMRC is looking to bid for other international metro projects such as Alexandria in Egypt, as well as Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam and Mauritius.

At present, DMRC is involved in the Dhaka Metro in Bangladesh in the role of a consultant.

Last year in November, Bharat Electronics (Bel) signed an MoU with DMRC for the development of an indigenous communication-based train control system (i-CBTC).

The project, being carried out under the guidance of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, will enable unmanned operations of metro and trains.