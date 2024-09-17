Issue 107 of Future Rail is out now!
Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, is increasingly being used in the maintenance – and even the construction – of rolling stock. In this issue, we learn the benefits of using this new technology and how its adoption might spread throughout the industry.
Whether you are on desktop, tablet, or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.
Elsewhere, we look at the new incomings in the UK Department for Transport following the UK General Election in July, as well as considering a potential blind spot in the new government’s railway nationalisation strategy – Rolling Stock Companies, otherwise known as ROSCOS.
Finally, we’ll profile the history of light rail in the city of Leeds following the announcement of the West Yorkshire mass transit system, speak to Digi about the future of connectivity on trains, and find out what the highest-altitude railways in the world are.
Peter Nilson, editor
In this issue
What is 3D printing adding to manufacturing and maintenance?
3D printing has been embraced by the rail industry over recent years. Keri Allan explores why rolling stock constructors and maintenance companies are keen on the use of additive manufacturing.
The rise, fall, and rise again of the Leeds tram
The announcement of the West Yorkshire mass transit system is the latest chapter in a storied history of trams in Leeds. Peter Nilson explores the matter.
DfT appointments: who are the new UK transport ministers?
Peter Nilson looks at the backgrounds of the new ministerial appointments in the Department for Transport, which includes a surprise addition.
Labour’s railway renationalisation should be directed at ROSCOs
Alejandro Gonzalez explains why Labour’s push for renationalisation should focus on rolling stock companies, which continue to profit from taxpayer subsidies and send profits abroad.
“Intelligent, connected trains are only a decade away”: Digi on connectivity
Patrick Rhys Atack speaks to Steve Mazur, business development manager at Digi, about the future of connectivity.
The top 10 highest-altitude railways
High-altitude railways offer key transport links to remote communities, as well as connections for tourism and leisure. Peter Nilson gives a rundown of the highest in the world.
Boosting train Wi-Fi will boost the rural economy
Mark Barrett, CCO at Blu Wireless, explores how improving connectivity on the UK’s trains could generate a resurgence of rail commuters
Trackside technology: approaching the rail industry’s evolving security threats
Jason Towse, managing director of business services at Mitie, explains the company’s innovative security technology being used for Eurostar.
Next issue preview
Railways are in a strong position to entice passengers in a great modal shift from planes to trains. In the next issue of Future Rail, we’ll take a deep look at the newest environmental initiatives taking place in the railway sector that will help boost environmental credentials.
We’ll also take a look at the latest light rail projects being undertaken in major cities, as local authorities try to shift travel off busy roads.
In the meantime, keep up to date at @FutureRail_Mag.
