From October 14 to 18, with the theme Accelerate Industrial Digitalization and Intelligence, Huawei, as a Diamond Sponsor, is participating in the GITEX GLOBAL 2024, one of the world’s largest tech exhibitions. During the first day of the exhibition, Huawei hosted the Industrial Digital and Intelligent Transformation Summit and launched joint solutions with partners for ten industries like public utilities, transportation, finance, electric power, oil & gas, mining, retail, education, and healthcare, and a series of new flagship products. These solutions and products are designed to support customers in enhancing their digital and intelligent transformation.

Li Peng, Corporate Senior Vice President, President of ICT Sales & Service, Huawei, delivered opening remarks at the summit. “We’re combining our strengths in networking, storage, computing, cloud, and energy,” said Li, “and we’re working with partners to build new digital and intelligent infrastructure.”

Last year, Huawei released a reference architecture for the intelligent transformation of industries. In his speech, Li detailed how Huawei has since put this architecture into practice to provide customers with leading and adaptable solutions for industries like government, finance, electric power, transportation, manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and Internet. “We have summarized over 100 case studies that different industry customers can use to accelerate their digital and intelligent transformation”, said Li.

These achievements would be impossible without our partners”, Li continued. “At Huawei, we’re committed to building a healthy, open, and mutually beneficial partner ecosystem. We have also established 14 OpenLabs worldwide to support joint innovation with local solution partners. Together with over 30 solution partners in the UAE, we have developed more than 20 solutions to meet local industry needs.”

Li went on to describe how Huawei is innovating nonstop to provide partners with lightweight solutions, marketable products, end-to-end business enablement services, and efficient digital platforms to help them serve SMEs more independently, easily, and effectively.

He concluded by describing Huawei’s efforts to help develop local digital talent and develop the industry ecosystem, which is key to promoting sustainable development. “Moving forward, Huawei is ready and willing to join forces with more customers and partners to enable industrial digital and intelligent transformation and bring more benefits to the lives and work of people around the world,” Li added.

Accelerating industrial digitalization and intelligence for a leap in productivity

Amid the wave of digital and intelligent transformation, Huawei urges all parties to collaborate and seize new opportunities.

During his keynote speech, Leo Chen, Corporate Senior Vice President and President of Enterprise Sales, Huawei, emphasized that AI and 5G-A are among the next-gen technologies driving the fourth industrial revolution, which will lead to a significant leap in productivity. However, this transformation also brings challenges in infrastructure, industrial applications, and talent ecosystems. Huawei is committed to utilizing its unique advantages to help customers and partners succeed in the intelligent era.

In the future, Huawei will continue to leverage its full-stack capabilities in connectivity, storage, computing, and cloud to assist industries in building AI-ready ICT infrastructure.

Huawei will also accelerate the application of advanced technologies in various industry scenarios to resolve business pain points. To this end, Huawei has published the Amplifying Industrial Digitalization & Intelligence Practice White Paper, which includes more than 100 success stories from over 20 industries for customers to reference during their own transformation.

In addition, Huawei plans to strengthen its Huawei-Partner cooperation system and cultivate a digital and intelligent talent ecosystem. Huawei has developed a new Global Digital Index (GDI) alongside with IDC to offer customers worldwide quantitative evaluation indicators for transformation. These initiatives demonstrate Huawei’s dedication to bringing intelligence to all industries.

Building next-gen ICT infrastructure to strengthen the foundation of digital and intelligent transformation

In his keynote speech, David Shi, Vice President of ICT Marketing and Solution Sales, Huawei, emphasized the importance of building a solid ICT infrastructure for enterprises to succeed in the intelligent era. He highlighted two key points to expedite this transformation: accelerating the popularization of ICT infrastructure and accelerating monetization. “Only by working closely with our customers and partners can we truly bring intelligence to all industries. Huawei is willing to work with all of you to build digital and intelligent infrastructure, win in the new era, and create a better future,” said Shi.

Accelerating the popularization of ICT infrastructure enables more partners and customers to seamlessly integrate, access, and use ICT infrastructure, allowing it to evolve alongside business needs. Huawei has proposed four principles to simplify the process of building and using ICT infrastructure: easy to integrate, access, use, and evolve. These facilitate the widespread use of ICT infrastructure in usual scenarios like campuses, WANs, and data centers, making it more accessible for various industries and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

Accelerating monetization refers to speeding up service innovation and value creation through digital and intelligent technologies, integrating technologies and scenarios, and collaborating to build a thriving partner ecosystem that supports continuous enterprise growth.

Huawei is committed to innovation and developing a range of industry-specific solutions to meet customers’ requirements in different scenarios. These solutions are designed to assist customers in achieving their transformation step by step. During the summit, Huawei worked with partners to unveil digital and intelligent transformation solutions for ten industries, including National Government Cloud Solution, ICT Talent Cultivation Solution, Medical Technology Digitalization Solution 2.0, Digital CORE Solution, Smart Retail Solution, One-Cloud, One-Network, Multi-Hub Solution, Transportation Operations Coordination Center-Advanced (TOCC-A) Solution, Intelligent Distribution Solution, Unstaffed Open-Pit Mine Solution, and Intelligent Oil & Gas Field Solution. These solutions aim to help customers achieve greater success in the intelligent era.

In addition, Huawei is striving to streamline the popularization of ICT infrastructure and promote its adoption. With a focus on typical scenarios like campuses, WANs, and data centers, Huawei has released flagship products and portfolios and developed user-friendly HUAWEI eKit products. These act as a powerful tool for enterprises’ digital transformation by enabling more efficient integration and usage for customers and partners.