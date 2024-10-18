Alstom has delivered 208 metro cars for Phase I, since its 2010 contract with CMRL. Credit: JPstock/Shutterstock.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has delivered the inaugural driverless trainset for Chennai Metro Phase II in the state of Tamil Nadu, India.

The first Metropolis metro train, entirely manufactured in India, was unveiled at Alstom’s Sricity facility in Andhra Pradesh in September 2024, in an event attended by Tamil Nadu government officials, Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) representatives, and Alstom executives.

This project, valued at €124m ($134.4m), encompasses the production of 36 trainsets, each consisting of three cars, tailored for the 26 km corridor from Poonamallee Bypass to Light House, which includes 28 stations.

The trains, designed for a safe speed of 90 kph and an operational speed of 80 kph, align with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, with all design and engineering completed in Bangalore, Karnataka.

Alstom India managing director Olivier Loison said: “We are proud to support this vision by delivering world-class, made-in-India driverless metro trains that not only elevate the commuter experience but also drive sustainable mobility by reducing emissions and easing road congestion.

“As India’s trusted partner in advancing sustainable transportation, Alstom is committed to strengthening this partnership and reshaping Chennai’s mass transit landscape for a greener future.”

These advanced trains are equipped with automatic train operation (ATO) and automatic train protection (ATP) systems, enabling them to operate without drivers at the highest grade of automation (GOA 4).

Furthermore, they feature regenerative braking systems, which contribute to considerable energy savings and offer an eco-friendly commuting option for the residents of Chennai.

Since securing its initial contract with CMRL in 2010, Alstom has delivered 208 metro cars for Phase I and executing track work for 45km.

This month, Alstom collaborated with EFE Trenes de Chile for the modernisation of the nation’s railway signalling over an 1,800km network.