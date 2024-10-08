French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has partnered with EFE Trenes de Chile to modernise the nation’s railway signalling over an 1,800km network.
This contract involves implementing the Virtual Signalling Control (CSV) project, which aims to revolutionise rail traffic management with a cutting-edge digital information system.
The CSV project is set to enhance rail mobilisation systems with a digital solution that supports the growing passenger and freight demands.
This modernisation initiative will integrate a central control centre with both existing and new interlocking equipment, offering a unified operational interface across the vast network.
Alstom Chile manager director Denis Girault said: “At Alstom we work every day for modern and sustainable mobility, which delivers innovative, reliable and safe solutions.
“This contract confirms Alstom’s innovative nature and its versatility in delivering tailor-made solutions to meet the needs of customers and the mobility of Chileans, to which we have a long-term commitment.”
The upgrade includes the installation of on-board signalling equipment on trains, providing drivers with real-time data on track conditions, speed, and usage.
This system is designed to enhance safety by alerting drivers to potential issues and even engaging the brakes automatically if necessary.
EFE Trenes de Chile general manager José Solorza said: “For EFE Trenes de Chile, this award represents a major step forward in the completion of our Virtual Signaling Control project, which is part of the modernisation plan we are carrying out.
“This launch will allow us to continue advancing in our commitment to provide Chile with a greater presence of the railway mode, both at the passenger and freight level.”
With approximately 550 employees and seven sites in Chile, Alstom is involved in major railway projects, including those for Metro de Santiago, Metro Valparaíso, and Empresa de los Ferrocarriles del Estado.
In October this year, Alstom, along with technology company Flox, announced the testing of a new AI wildlife detection system on the Swedish railway network to decrease collisions between trains and animals on the track.