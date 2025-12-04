The Metro Tunnel Project features Alstom’s CBTC technology in combination with traditional signalling systems and includes five newly opened stations. Credit: Alstom SA.

Alstom has delivered its Urbalis Flo communications-based train control (CBTC) system on an existing rail line as part of Melbourne’s Metro Tunnel Project, which has officially commenced operations.

This marks the first brownfield CBTC installation on an operating rail line in Australia.

Urbalis Flo is expected to enable more frequent train services and support an increase in weekly passenger trips by reducing the time between trains.

The Metro Tunnel Project incorporated Alstom’s CBTC technology alongside conventional signalling and includes five newly opened stations. This marks the largest transformation of Melbourne’s railway since the City Loop began over 40 years ago.

According to Alstom, the project has led to a significant expansion of the city’s underground rail network.

Alstom said that a notable aspect of the project is the deployment of Automatic Train Operation with a driver present, as well as custom platform screen doors.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Ahead of opening, Alstom, as part of the Rail Network Alliance, performed more than 4,000 hours and 70,000km of dynamic testing on the line.

The new CBTC system aims to reduce train turnaround times and improve operational accuracy across several parameters such as train speed and station stopping.

The effort has involved Alstom teams from multiple countries since the contract was signed in 2017.

Alstom Australia and New Zealand managing director Pascal Dupond said: “The system that we have installed is bespoke for Melbourne’s rail network operating in a brownfield environment which is an Australian first.

“If ever an Australian signalling project stood for the coming together of global expertise with local network knowledge, the Metro Tunnel Project is it.”

The delivery aligns with commitments made to the State of Victoria.

Melbourne now becomes one of two Australian cities to feature CBTC technology on its rail system, joining Sydney.

Alstom is also responsible for delivering high capacity signalling for Perth and remains the only provider to have implemented urban CBTC technology in Australia.

The Urbalis CBTC system operates on more than 190 metro lines in 32 countries, including 74 lines that are fully automated and driverless.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up