Euroairlines has signed an agreement with AccesRail to offer passengers with combined air and rail ticketing options.

The partnership will integrate railway services from Renfe in Spain and Trenitalia in Italy into Euroairlines’ systems.

This enables travellers to book journeys that connect flights with train routes, offering enhanced mobility in both countries.

In Spain, the collaboration allows passengers to combine Euroairlines flights with Renfe-operated routes to cities such as Alicante, Barcelona, Bilbao, Granada, Málaga, Pamplona, Seville, Valencia, and Zaragoza.

Italian routes included in the arrangement connect Fiumicino Airport and Roma Termini by air and rail to locations including Bologna, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples and Venice.

Euroairlines has announced that it will roll out these options to more markets in the coming weeks.

The company said that this move is part of its wider global expansion strategy.

Euroairlines plans to add more railway operators in the coming months to broaden its intermodal travel offerings.

Euroairlines CEO Antonio López-Lázaro said: “The partnership with AccesRail strengthens our commitment to intermodality, a model that expands destinations, increases passenger flexibility and promotes more efficient and sustainable mobility.

“This agreement allows us to reach places where aircraft cannot, thanks to rail connectivity, and enhances travel options for passengers.”

AccesRail enables booking of rail and bus tickets alongside flights through major airline global distribution systems.

This allows travel agents, airlines, and online platforms to offer combined air and ground transportation, supporting intermodal travel and providing more sustainable options.

