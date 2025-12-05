The works are aimed at ensuring the continued operation and management of railway traffic and communications along this 50km section. Credit: Adif.

Spanish state-owned entity Adif has allocated €13.3m ($15.4m) for a contract to maintain signalling equipment and systems on the La Robla-Pola de Lena high-speed rail line.

This line serves as a connection to Asturias through the Pajares Bypass in Spain.

The newly announced contract will last for four years and will start after the existing contract ends. It will cover both preventive and corrective servicing of the signalling infrastructure.

These works are intended to maintain the operation and management of railway traffic and communications on the 50km long La Robla-Pola de Lena line.

Adif confirmed that its technical teams will continue to use specialised resources to address the complex requirements of maintaining these modern systems.

It noted that this approach upholds reliability and availability standards for technology deployed along the Pajares Bypass.

According to Adif, preventive maintenance is scheduled periodically, while corrective work addresses any issues as they arise, with additional efforts focused on reinforcement and improvements.

The La Robla-Pola de Lena route has been open since November 2023, offering high-speed rail services for passengers and freight between Asturias and other regions of Spain.

The Pajares Bypass comprises 12 tunnels, covering 80% of the total distance, including the 25km long Pajares tunnel.

Adif continues to manage maintenance contracts to support other facilities and infrastructure associated with this line.

In a separate announcement, Adif Alta Velocidad, another Spanish state-owned company, has opened a tender for the supply and installation of seating plates for sleepers. The project covers parts of the Northeast high-speed corridor linked to the Brihuega (Guadalajara) and Calatayud (Zaragoza) maintenance bases.

The budget for this tender is €7.67m.

The installation work will take place during scheduled night-time maintenance periods without disrupting train services.

Rail seat plates are metal pieces placed between the rails and sleepers to secure alignment and preserve track condition.

Adif Alta Velocidad said that these works contribute to Sustainable Development Goal 9, aimed at developing reliable infrastructure.

In addition, a contract was recently awarded by Adif Alta Velocidad for maintenance and enhancement work on the Benamira and Río Blanco viaducts in Soria province Guadalajara-Calatayud section of the same line.

The contract, which is valued at €6.32m, aims to maintain the structural integrity of the viaducts.

