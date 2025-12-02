The acquisition will help Wabtec enhance its Digital Intelligence business with complementary railway signalling technologies. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Wabtec has completed the acquisition of Frauscher Sensor Technology Group, a manufacturer of railway sensing systems, for an enterprise value of €675m ($783.9m) in cash.

The deal was signed in June 2025.

Frauscher is based in Austria and was founded in 1987. It employs more than 700 people across 15 countries.

The company specialises in train detection, wayside object control solutions, and axle counting systems, with installations in over 100 countries.

Frauscher’s solutions provide rail operators with information to manage the safety, efficiency, and capacity of their networks under various technical, mechanical, and environmental conditions.

The company has a notable presence in Europe and India, which Wabtec says will support its international growth strategy in these regions.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Frauscher is expected to generate nearly €145m in revenue in 2025.

Wabtec president and CEO Rafael Santana said: “This strategic acquisition is another step in executing Wabtec’s long-term growth strategy, which will provide enhanced value for our customers, shareholders, and employees.

“The rare combination of our Digital Intelligence portfolio and Frauscher’s industry leading suite of products opens opportunities in a high-potential market for sustained growth, and strong and resilient profitability.”

Wabtec noted that the acquisition will strengthen its Digital Intelligence business by adding complementary railway signalling technologies. The company said this move will support its expansion into the railway signalling market.

According to Wabtec, the acquisition aligns with its long-term strategy to enhance innovation, productivity, safety, and reliability for customers, while maintaining the integrity of critical assets, infrastructure, and supply chains globally.

Wabtec Digital Intelligence Group president Nalin Jain said: “As the world’s rail network looks to meet the ever-growing transportation demands, the combination of our digital portfolio with Frauscher’s technology will provide operators innovative solutions to optimise their operations.

“By combining our businesses, we will further strengthen Wabtec as an innovator in the rail industry’s digital transformation driving improved efficiency, reliability, and safety.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up