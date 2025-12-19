The Railway Technology Excellence Awards winners have been announced! Download our full 60+ page report to find out more

The Railway Technology Excellence Awards Winners have been announced! To see the full list, download the full 60+ page report from the following link:

Has your company won an Excellence Award? Search to find out if your company is a winner Search winners

Download Awards Report

The Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. It provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.

Our prestigious programme is designed to highlight the best practices and breakthroughs that drive the industry forward, honouring those who excel in key domains covering a broad spectrum of corporate activities, ranging from strategic deals and transformative business projects to impactful company initiatives.

Featured Winners

American Solar Rail

American Solar Rail (ASR) is the 2025 Railway Technology Excellence Award winner for Innovation in Sustainable Rail for its patented EMDI® continuous‑motion boarding and in‑transit battery recharging system powered by corridor‑sited solar and distributed BESS, cutting end‑to‑end journey times by up to 30% while delivering a scalable, financeable, low‑carbon passenger rail upgrade on existing U.S. corridors without catenary or high‑class track rebuilds.

Metrolink

Metrolink is a triple-category winner in the 2025 Railway Technology Excellence Awards: Innovation award for its WCNSS wireless crossing system cutting delays and improving safety; Marketing award for its successful Student Adventure Pass program boosting ridership; and Safety award for being the first U.S. rail agency to integrate the USGS ShakeAlert-powered early earthquake warning into its PTC system to automatically slow or stop trains during seismic events.

Frauscher Sensor Technology

Frauscher Sensor Technology won the 2025 Product Launches award in the Control Systems category for its EULYNX-compliant, SIL-4 safety rated Point Control System featuring modular design, real-time diagnostics, secure standards-based interfaces, and retrofittable compatibility that boosts interoperability, reliability, and operational efficiency while simplifying deployment and maintenance.

Yapi Merkezi İDİS Engineering

Yapı Merkezi İDİS Engineering won the Research & Development and Safety awards for its scalable, modular automatic train protection system tailored for Türkiye’s urban rail networks combining intermittent balise-based data transmission, rigorous frequency protocols, and compliance with international SIL-4 and RAMS safety standards to deliver cost-effective, high-integrity automation and enhanced operational safety.

MTR Corporation and Dragages Hong Kong

MTR Corporation and Dragages Hong Kong won awards for Research & Development, Environmental, and Safety for their Kwu Tung Station project, which integrates fully-automated drainage and deformation monitoring systems, uses sustainable materials and resource circularity to cut carbon footprints, and maintains real-time safety oversight through AI, IoT, and digital workflows all while constructing over an active rail line without service disruptions.

Omnevo

Omnevo won the Innovation award in the Onboard Retail category for its Order-to-Seat platform, which digitally transforms onboard food and beverage service by enabling real-time ordering, seat delivery or pickup, reducing waste and crew workload, and delivering a more personalised, efficient and comfortable experience for passengers.

EAO

EAO won the 2025 Innovation award in the Reservation Systems category for its next-gen seat reservation system using high-visibility LED indicators, real-time synchronisation with passenger information systems, and ultra-low-power, modular design streamlining boarding, reducing energy use, and boosting passenger experience while being adaptable for diverse train fleets.

Key Trends and Themes

The 2025 Railway Technology Excellence Awards highlight a seismic shift in rail’s ambition no longer settling for incremental improvement, the industry is now embracing full-system transformation grounded in decarbonisation, digitalisation, and a broader social mandate. Leaders aren’t just testing new technologies they’re scaling corridor-wide automation, rolling out battery, hydrogen and hybrid traction, and embedding climate strategy into procurement, financing, and infrastructure design.

The focus has moved beyond adding track or rolling stock to re-platforming energy systems, signalling, and operational controls. Decarbonisation is now a core business driver, with deployment of clean traction technologies, sustainable materials, and energy-efficient design becoming standard practice. Digital systems high-speed connectivity, predictive AI, and real-time safety platforms are rapidly morphing from “nice to have” into mission-critical backbones.

Meanwhile, frameworks around sustainability-linked financing, integrated supply chains, and local industrial capability are reinforcing resilience. Safety is getting redefined as a data-rich ecosystem with built-in cybersecurity and human-centric risk controls. And for the first time, social value diversity, training, accessibility, community impact is moving from peripheral initiative to essential strategy.

Collectively, this year’s winners and shortlists demonstrate that competitive advantage now flows from coherence in transformation. It’s not just about one green project, one software launch, or one safety program it’s about aligning decarbonisation, automation, capital strategy, workforce identity and customer experience into a unified vision. Rail doesn’t ask “if” these changes will happen anymore it’s asking “how fast, how deeply, and how fairly.”

Congratulations to all our winners.

Awards Report

Our Awards Report contains:

Introduction and Themes

All Excellence and Category Winners

Featured Winner Profiles

Country Winner Breakdown

You can download the full 60+ page report from the following link:

Download Awards Report

If you wish to participate in our programme by submitting your case, contact

Sindy Chen at Sindy.Chen@globaldata.com.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up