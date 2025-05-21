Omnevo, a retail technology company for the travel industry, has been recognized with the Innovation award in the 2025 Railway Technology Excellence Awards for its significant contribution to modernizing the onboard retail experience in the rail industry. The company won the award in the Onboard Retail subcategory for its digital Order-to-Seat solution, which addresses key challenges faced by both passengers and train operators.

The Railway Technology Excellence Awards honor the most significant achievements and innovations in the railway industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies leading change and shaping the future of the industry.

Omnevo’s Order-to-Seat solution won the award for its new approaches to convenience, operational efficiency, and passenger satisfaction in rail travel.

Digital ordering enhances passenger convenience

Omnevo’s Order-to-Seat module addresses longstanding challenges in rail onboard retail, particularly the inconvenience passengers often face when accessing food and beverage services. Traditionally, passengers have needed to leave their seats, navigate aisles, and queue at the restaurant car, which can disrupt comfort and productivity. With Omnevo’s digital platform, passengers can browse real-time menus, place orders, and select either seat delivery or pickup from the restaurant car using their personal devices. This reduces unnecessary movement and waiting times, providing a more convenient dining experience for a range of passenger types, including commuters, families, and business travelers.

The system is designed to accommodate a variety of passenger needs throughout the day. For example, a commuter boarding a morning train can order a coffee and pastry from their seat, avoiding the risk of losing their spot or having to carry personal belongings to the restaurant car. Business travelers can pre-order meals and drinks, allowing them to remain productive without interruption. Families benefit from the ability to order snacks and meals without navigating the train with children, while tourists on longer journeys can explore meal combinations tailored to different legs of their trip. The technology also supports late-night travelers, who can access available menu items even when the restaurant car is closed or stock is limited. By offering real-time menu visibility and flexible ordering options, Omnevo’s solution aims to make onboard retail more accessible and responsive to individual passenger preferences.

Operational efficiency and sustainability for operators

In addition to improving passenger convenience, Omnevo’s technology offers operational benefits for train operators and onboard crews. Real-time inventory management supports efforts to minimize food waste by providing accurate stock visibility and enabling more informed restocking decisions. Integration with logistics and fulfilment systems streamlines supply chain processes, optimizes onboard storage, and reduces administrative tasks for staff. By automating workflows and enabling dynamic pricing and personalized promotions, the platform aims to support operators in increasing sales, reducing costs, and making more sustainable choices.

The Order-to-Seat system provides crew members with up-to-date information on inventory levels, which helps prevent overstocking and reduces the likelihood of running out of popular items during a journey. This not only minimizes waste, but also ensures that passengers have a better chance of receiving their preferred selections. The platform’s integration with logistics and fulfilment tools allows operators to forecast demand more accurately and automate supply chain processes, reducing manual intervention and the risk of errors. Crew members can allocate their time more efficiently, focusing on customer service rather than manual order management or stock checks. Additionally, by reducing overcrowding in restaurant areas and streamlining the flow of passengers, the system contributes to a more comfortable onboard environment. These operational improvements align with broader industry goals of sustainability, efficiency, and enhanced service delivery.

Personalization and service differentiation in onboard retail

Omnevo’s solution extends beyond basic food and beverage ordering by enabling a more personalized retail experience for different passenger segments. Business travelers can pre-order meals to maintain productivity, families can access child-friendly options more easily, and first-class passengers can receive premium selections delivered directly to their seats. The platform’s flexibility allows operators to tailor offerings to various journey types and times of day, supporting a more consistent level of service. This approach to personalization may also enable operators to explore new revenue streams through targeted upselling and curated product bundles.

The technology supports dynamic menu presentation, allowing operators to adjust offerings based on time of day, passenger class, or journey duration. For example, first-class passengers may be presented with exclusive menu items or pre-order options that enhance their travel experience, while families may see bundled meal deals or snacks suitable for children. Tourists and leisure travelers can access meal combos or beverages that are tailored to the length and nature of their trip. The system also facilitates the delivery of personalized promotions, encouraging higher engagement and potentially increasing onboard sales. By leveraging passenger data and real-time inventory, operators can offer targeted recommendations and promotions, further differentiating the onboard retail experience. This level of personalization not only supports passenger satisfaction, but also provides operators with tools to optimize their retail strategies and respond more effectively to changing passenger needs.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive the 2025 Railway Technology Excellence Award for our Order-at-Seat solution. This recognition reflects our commitment to transforming the onboard experience through smart, seamless digital tools – not just for passengers, but for crew too. We’re excited to continue supporting rail operators in elevating service and unlocking new opportunities through technology.” – Grégory Senaud, Head of Train Services, Omnevo

Company Profile

Omnevo, founded in 2021 and based in Wiesbaden, Germany, is the preferred omnichannel evolution partner for airports, airlines, and rail operators in the travel retail technology space. Specializing in enabling mobility and hospitality providers to maximize ancillary revenue, Omnevo’s modular platform empowers partners to take full control of their retail strategy – across pre-order, in-flight, and post-travel touchpoints.

