How to enter

How does winning an award benefit you?

All companies and institutions are invited to submit evidence to the rankings research via the submission of case studies. Case studies are any projects, deals or news related to the company in the 12 months back from our submission deadline.

Submitting your case studies is the best way to ensure that we are aware of the innovative and outstanding work you are doing so you get the credit you deserve.

Taking part in the Excellence Awards offer your company many benefits including being able to tell the market, new and prospective clients about your achievement. We also offer a range of marketing packages to winners.