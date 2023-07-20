Yapı Merkezi IDIS elevates Rail and Road Technology with Innovative Solutions

Leading the Way in Sustainable Transportation Systems

Yapı Merkezi IDIS (YM IDIS), a pioneering technology company specializing in Signalling and Telecommunication Systems for the rail and road transport industry, continues to make significant strides with its innovative and cost-effective solutions. Leveraging Yapı Merkezi’s extensive experience and expertise, YM IDIS has successfully delivered award-winning projects worldwide, transforming the way rail and road projects are implemented.