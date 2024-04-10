Headquartered in Poland, APS Energia won an award in the Innovation category in the 2024 Railway Technology Excellence Awards for its SAN-RC pressure loggers family due to the product’s comprehensive approach to safety, reliability, and ease of use.

The Railway Technology Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. Powered by the business intelligence of GlobalData, the programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.

The unique ability of the SAN-RC pressure loggers family to independently monitor critical parameters, coupled with its robust design and cybersecurity measures, help enhance operational efficiency and passenger safety.

Enhancing railway safety and operational reliability

The SAN-RC pressure loggers are engineered to provide continuous monitoring and recording of air pressure in the pneumatic systems of passenger carriages. This capability is crucial for maintaining the integrity of braking systems, which are vital for the safety of rail traffic. The loggers’ ability to interface with analogue sensors for pressure logging, as well as pulse sensors for speed and distance measurement, demonstrates a versatile approach to data collection.

Furthermore, the SAN-RC loggers’ modular design, including options for power backup systems, ensures resilience and adaptability in various operational scenarios. The product’s compatibility with both CANopen network and Ethernet communication, including a web-based user interface, enhances its integration with on-board diagnostics systems. This connectivity allows for real-time data access, which is essential for immediate response in emergency situations.

Key features and cybersecurity measures

One of the most compelling features of the SAN-RC loggers is their ability to operate independently from other vehicle systems, providing an additional layer of safety by monitoring parameters such as pressure in the braking system. This independence is a significant factor in the product’s recognition, as it bolsters the reliability of diagnostics and contributes to the overall technical availability of the vehicle.

The inclusion of cybersecurity measures, in compliance with UN Regulation No. 155 and IEC 62443 standards, addresses the growing concern for secure industrial automation and control systems. This aspect of the SAN-RC loggers is particularly noteworthy, as it ensures the protection of sensitive data against potential cyber threats.

Integration and ease of use in railway diagnostics

The device’s ease of application, facilitated by its construction in a standard RACK housing, simplifies installation and maintenance processes. This user-friendly approach is beneficial for railway operators seeking to enhance their diagnostic capabilities without extensive modifications to existing infrastructure.

The SAN-RC loggers’ internal storage capacity, robust housing protection, and ability to withstand a wide range of ambient temperatures further contribute to their reliability and durability in the demanding railway environment.

Comparing SAN-RC pressure logger variants

The SAN-RC pressure logger family comprises two distinct models, the SAN RC-1 and SAN RC-2.

The SAN RC-1 is equipped with four 4-20mA channels for pressure measurement and two channels for speed measurement, making it suitable for applications that require a fundamental level of monitoring. It is housed in a 19”-high 2U rack unit and weighs 2kg, offering a compact solution for space-constrained environments.

The SAN RC-2 provides a more comprehensive suite of features, including eight 4-20mA channels for pressure, additional channels for speed and voltage measurement, and a greater number of potential-free inputs and outputs. Encased in a 19”-high 3U rack unit and weighing 4.5kg, the SAN RC-2 is designed for more demanding applications that require extensive data collection and logging capabilities.

Both models share a commitment to reliability and accuracy, with a robust design that can withstand ambient temperatures ranging from -25°C to +70°C, ensuring consistent performance under varying climatic conditions.

Company Profile

Established in 1995, APS Energia SA specialises in the design and production of uninterruptible power supply systems. Listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the company caters to a diverse range of sectors, including power generation encompassing nuclear energy, traction and transportation, oil and gas, renewable energy, medical, telecommunications, defence, and more.

APS Energia is renowned for its strong ties with technical universities and research institutions across Poland and the European Union, a collaboration that enables the recruitment of top-tier university talent. The company boasts a dedicated research and development division that is committed to innovation, crafting bespoke solutions with superior market parameters.

APS Energia’s products are distributed on a global scale. The APS Energia Group extends its presence through subsidiaries in various countries, including Poland, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Ukraine.

APS Energia prides itself on offering an all-encompassing service portfolio that spans the design, installation, and configuration phases, as well as providing both warranty and post-warranty support for equipment domestically and internationally. The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through the professional support offered at every stage of an investment. Tailoring devices to meet the unique demands of its clientele, APS Energia’s team of engineers meticulously assesses project requirements and technical specifications to devise solutions that ensure a steadfast power supply to critical infrastructure.

ulica Strużańska 14,

05-126 Stanisławów Pierwszy,

Woj. Mazowieckie

Poland

Phone: +48 (22) 762 00 00

Links

Website: https://apsenergia.pl/