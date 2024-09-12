Harry Reid International Airport opened its first people mover system in 1985. Credit: Christophe Klebert / Shutterstock.

Alstom will carry out an upgrade of the automated people mover (APM) system at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, US, delivering new vehicles and installing new system enhancements.

The $84m contract signed by the company with the Clark Country Department of Aviation includes the delivery of ten new Innovia APM cars, upgrades of the airport’s Urbalis Flo signalling system, and integration of a system-level cybersecurity solution.

Michael Keroullé, president of Alstom Americas, said: “Alstom’s partnership with the Harry Reid International Airport spans decades, and we’re proud to continue building on our work to deliver the best in sustainability and efficiency to Las Vegas.

“Our strategic upgrades and delivery of the best-in-class Innovia APM R cars minimise environmental impact and will elevate the travel experience for millions of riders.”

Harry Reid International took delivery of its first Innovia APM cars, manufactured by Westinghouse, in 1985 for its newly opened Green Line, with further vehicles delivered for the Blue Line in 1998 and Terminal 3’s Red Line in 2012.

The newest APM R cars have been designed for greater energy efficiency, a higher top speed, and a lightweight aluminium vehicle frame for improved safety and sustainability.

Alstom’s upgrades will also include the replacement of the APM network’s Central Control ATS system with the Ebi Screen 2000 solution, as well as upgrades to its telecommunications systems.

The deal continues Alstom’s success in the airport APM market, following similar upgrades at Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a modernisation project at Dallas Fort Worth Airport in Texas, US.