French locomotive manufacturer Alstom has signed a $72.2m contract with Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW) to modernise and replace its Skylink system.

The Skylink is an Innovia automated people mover (APM) system designed to serve airports and dense urban areas. It functions as a courtesy service that operates 24 hours a day, with the longest ride time being nine minutes.

This programme follows Alstom’s signing of a ten-year contract in 2022, which will oversee the maintenance of the 64 Innovia APM locomotives.

Alongside the Skyline duties, the manufacturer is responsible for the 8km guideway, which features heating systems, power distribution and automatic train control equipment.

Alstom Americas president and CEO Michael Keroullé emphasised how the programme will advance customer experiences.

Keroullé said: “Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is one of the busiest in the world and the Skylink APM is fundamental to moving passengers and the employees who keep the airport running. We are grateful for DFW’s long-term partnership, which demonstrates the value our services team continues to bring to our airport customers.

“We are committed to this partnership. This new contract will allow us to further enhance the world-class experience people have come to expect from Skylink.”

According to Alstom, the Innovia APM cars have flexible operability, functioning on underground levels, ground levels or elevated platforms.

The Skylink service connects all five terminals at the airport and provides travellers with a full leisure experience, allowing “easy access to shops and restaurants”.

Through this agreement, Alstom has extended its APM solution expertise, which spans over 50 years.

The manufacturer installed the world’s first driverless APM system at Tampa International Airport in 1971 and has since delivered over 30 APM systems across the world.