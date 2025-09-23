Metrolink, the Southern California Regional Rail Authority, has won Innovation, Marketing, and Safety awards in the 2025 Railway Technology Excellence Awards for its ongoing efforts to address operational challenges, engage new riders, and enhance passenger safety.

The Railway Technology Excellence Awards honor the most significant achievements and innovations in the railway industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies leading positive change and shaping the future of the industry.

Metrolink won the Innovation award in the Smart Mobility category for its implementation of advanced technology that improves rail crossing efficiency and safety. The company received the Marketing award for its successful efforts to attract and engage new riders through targeted outreach programs. Metrolink earned the Safety award in the Earthquake Warning Systems category for deploying cutting-edge systems that enhance passenger protection during seismic events.

Smart mobility: Addressing crossing delays with wireless technology

For over a decade, residents and motorists in San Juan Capistrano experienced repeated delays at the Del Obispo Street crossing due to the “ghost train” phenomenon. Southbound trains stopping at the nearby San Juan Capistrano Station would trigger the crossing gates twice—once upon arrival to the station and again upon departure from the station—despite not actually crossing the intersection during the initial activation. This not only caused frustration and extended wait times for drivers but also increased the risk of unsafe behavior, such as vehicles or pedestrians attempting to bypass the lowered gates.

Metrolink addressed this challenge by implementing the Wireless Crossing Nearside Station Stop (WCNSS) system, which leverages Positive Train Control (PTC) technology to reduce redundant crossing gate activations. With this system in place, the gates and signals remain inactive while a train is approaching and stopped at the station, and only activate when the train is ready to depart and cross the intersection. This targeted approach significantly reduces unnecessary delays and enhances safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

Metrolink’s WCNSS technology was originally developed and deployed as part of the Redlands Passenger Rail Project (RPRP), which extended the San Bernardino Line nine miles; as part of this project, WCNSS was deployed at seven crossings in October 2022. The technology was incorporated at an active system crossing for the first time in June 2024 at Del Obispo Street, where it was initially operational only for Metrolink trains. However, recognizing the importance of a comprehensive solution, Metrolink collaborated with Amtrak and system vendors to expand compatibility to Amtrak’s captive fleet dedicated to the Pacific Surfliner service, which also stops at the San Juan Capistrano Station. The collaborative effort addressed the needs of the entire community and demonstrated Metrolink’s commitment to interoperability and stakeholder engagement.

Looking ahead, Metrolink has outlined plans to install WCNSS technology at 52 crossings within a half-mile of its stations, with implementation now live at additional locations in Fontana, Moorpark, and Riverside. Work at two more crossings, both near Metrolink’s Baldwin Park Station, is also underway. This proactive and scalable approach to smart mobility underscores Metrolink’s focus on continuous improvement, operational efficiency, and public safety throughout its network.

Targeted marketing: Engaging students to grow ridership

To better engage young riders and build the next generation of public transportation customers, Metrolink launched the Student Adventure Pass (SAP) program in October 2023, offering free rides to students with valid identification. The program directly addressed the challenge of rebuilding ridership in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and has had a substantial impact, with over 3.5 million uses recorded and a 131% increase in monthly student ridership between September 2023 and the program’s conclusion in June 2025, after growth peaked at approximately 180% during the spring 2025 semester.

The success of the SAP program is rooted in a data-driven and community-focused marketing strategy. Metrolink identified that the program would be most relevant to students living or studying near its stations. To maximize reach and engagement, the marketing team established partnerships with more than 50 colleges and universities, ensuring that information about the SAP was disseminated directly to students. These partnerships were complemented by on-the-ground street teams who engaged with students at campuses and community events, assisting with app downloads, trip planning, and answering questions about the program.

Metrolink also implemented a robust feedback mechanism, encouraging students to share their experiences and suggestions. This two-way communication fostered a sense of community and allowed the agency to refine the program based on user input. Promotional events and collaborations with local schools further amplified awareness and participation, making the SAP an integral part of student life for many.

Survey data indicates that nearly two-thirds of new student users have become repeat customers, and 76% of student riders described the SAP as “essential” to their mobility. By introducing students to rail travel at a formative stage and building loyalty through targeted engagement, Metrolink is laying the foundation for long-term ridership growth. As these students transition into the workforce, they are more likely to continue using Metrolink services, contributing to the agency’s sustainability and relevance in the region.

Earthquake warning systems: Enhancing safety with automated response

Southern California’s seismic activity poses unique risks to rail operations. To mitigate these risks, Metrolink integrated real-time seismic data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) ShakeAlert platform with its Positive Train Control (PTC) system, resulting in the deployment of a ShakeAlert-powered Early Earthquake Warning (EEW) system.

The EEW system interfaces with USGS ShakeAlert technology, which provides immediate data on seismic events as they are detected. When an earthquake is identified, the system communicates with Metrolink’s PTC infrastructure to automatically issue speed directives to impacted trains as needed, slowing or stopping trains based on the severity of the shaking in their immediate area. This automation enables a rapid response, reducing the risk of derailments or other incidents during seismic activity.

The effectiveness of the EEW system has been demonstrated in both simulated and real-world scenarios. During the annual Great California ShakeOut drills in 2023 and 2024, Metrolink successfully tested the system’s ability to automatically slow trains. The system’s capabilities were further validated in April 2025, when a 5.2 magnitude earthquake near Julian, California, triggered automated braking on several Metrolink trains. The system functioned as intended, with trains on affected lines either stopping or reducing speed, and informational alerts issued to others. This marked the first real-world enforcement of automated PTC braking, resulting in a full stop, due to an earthquake on Metrolink’s network.

Beyond technology, Metrolink’s approach to safety includes regular staff training and participation in community preparedness initiatives. The agency collaborates with local emergency services and organizations to raise awareness about earthquake safety, reinforcing a culture of preparedness among both staff and passengers. With the full deployment of the ShakeAlert-powered EEW system across all Metrolink-owned tracks, Metrolink is the first rail agency in the United States to integrate automated seismic response with PTC, reflecting a proactive and comprehensive commitment to passenger safety and operational resilience.

“Receiving recognition across multiple categories in this year’s Railway Technology Excellence Awards is a powerful validation of the work our team has done to modernize and reimagine regional passenger rail in Southern California. Whether deploying smart crossing technology to ease traffic near stations, enhancing earthquake preparedness, or creating pathways to attract the next generation of riders, our focus remains on delivering a safer, smarter, and more connected experience for our customers and communities. These awards honor our innovative and dedicated staff while reinforcing the level of excellence we strive for every day.” – Metrolink CEO, Darren Kettle

Company Profile

Metrolink is Southern California’s regional passenger rail provider, delivering safe, reliable, and affordable transportation across six counties and seven lines. Spanning 545.6 service miles and 67 stations, Metrolink connects Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and San Diego counties. The agency also operates the Arrow service, a nine-mile rail extension between the cities of San Bernardino and Redlands.

Metrolink opens doors to opportunity, linking customers to school, jobs, and essential services, while easing pressure on some of the nation’s most congested freeways. As travel habits have evolved in recent years, Metrolink has significantly expanded service, adding more midday, evening, and weekend trains to better serve an increasingly diverse ridership. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Metrolink continues to advance accessible, sustainable, and efficient mobility throughout Southern California, strengthening the region’s public transit network and empowering communities to thrive.

900 Wilshire Blvd, Ste 1500

Los Angeles, CA

United States

Links

Website: metrolinktrains.com