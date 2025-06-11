World-class sustainable rail services operator MTR Corporation and global leader in construction Dragages Hong Kong jointly received top honors in the 2025 Railway Technology Excellence Awards. The companies won the Research and Development, Environmental, and Safety awards for their collaborative work on the Kwu Tung Station project – a significant development on the existing East Rail Line and future Northern Link, as Hong Kong’s major railway backbone in the Northern Metropolis.

The Railway Technology Excellence Awards honor the most significant achievements and innovations in the railway industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize forward-thinking innovative companies that are driving positive change and shaping the future of the industry.

As the 100th station in the MTR network and a future interchange for the Northern Link and East Rail Line, Kwu Tung Station is a critical infrastructure project that demonstrates rigorous research, environmental responsibility, and high safety standards. MTR and Dragages Hong Kong were awarded for Research and Development in Automation for their pioneering use of automation and digital technologies in this station construction. Their commitment to decarbonization and sustainable practices earned them the Environmental award. Additionally, their advanced real-time monitoring systems and proactive safety management were recognized with the Safety award.

Automation in railway construction: Pioneering approaches

The Kwu Tung Station project has set new standards for automation in railway construction by integrating advanced digital and automated systems at every stage. One of the most notable innovations is the fully automated under-slab drainage system, which manages groundwater pressure beneath the station’s floating tunnel box structure. Equipped with sensitive pressure sensors, flowmeters, and motorized valves controlled by a central Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), the system can detect even the slightest changes in water pressure (as little as 0.1kPa) and automatically regulate the system to maintain stability. This level of precision was essential for ensuring tunnel stability and uninterrupted railway operations during construction directly above an operating railway line.

Automation was also central to precise construction monitoring and control. The project deployed an Automatic Deformation Monitoring System (ADMS) with over 200 highly sensitive instruments, including liquid settlement sensors and three-way displacement sensors, capable of detecting structural movement down to 0.01mm. These instruments were networked into a real-time, web-based system that provided continuous updates and automatic alerts via email, SMS, and mobile notifications if any movement exceeded pre-set thresholds. This enabled the project team to respond immediately to any potential risks, ensuring that all tunnel and track movements remained within the strict 20mm design limit and that no disruptions occurred to railway services.

Digital workflows were another cornerstone of the project’s automation strategy. The use of Building Information Modelling (BIM) and a Common Data Environment (CDE) facilitated seamless collaboration between stakeholders, allowing for real-time sharing of design updates, construction records, and site data. The integration of BIM with 4D modelling and digital twins enabled the team to visualize and monitor construction progress against the planned schedule, improving decision-making and risk management.

Prefabrication and modular construction methods were also widely adopted. The project utilized Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA), Modular Integrated Construction (MiC), and Multi-trade Integrated Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing (MiMEP) approaches for key structural and MEP components. By shifting significant portions of work to controlled factory environments, the project reduced on-site activities by 36%, minimized exposure to high-risk environments, and improved overall productivity by 20%. These innovations collectively demonstrate a research-driven approach to automation that has established new benchmarks for complex railway projects.

Decarbonization and sustainable construction practices

Environmental responsibility was embedded in every aspect of the Kwu Tung Station project, with a strong focus on decarbonization and sustainable resource management. The project achieved significant reductions in carbon emissions through the use of low-carbon construction materials. Over 43,000m³ of GGBS (Ground Granulated Blast-furnace Slag) concrete and more than 8,000 tons of green reinforcement steel were used, both of which have a substantially lower carbon footprint compared to conventional materials. The adoption of over 273,000 liters of bio-diesel for construction equipment further reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Resource circularity was a key aspect of the project’s sustainability strategy. The team implemented an extensive material reuse program, repurposing 90% of excavated material—equivalent to 200,000 tons—for beneficial use in other projects. Over 92,500m³ of treated recycled water was used on-site, and more than 450 tons of scrap metal were sorted and recycled. These efforts minimized waste sent to landfill and embodied circular economy principles, supporting both environmental and economic sustainability.

The decision to design Kwu Tung Station as an underground facility was also environmentally driven. By situating the station below ground, the project preserved valuable above-ground land for community amenities, green corridors, and ecological uses. This approach not only minimized the project’s physical and visual impact on the surrounding area, but also supported sustainable community development and enhanced the quality of life for residents.

Continuous environmental monitoring and pollution prevention measures were implemented throughout the project lifecycle. The team conducted ongoing assessments of air, water, noise, and waste, ensuring compliance with environmental standards and proactively addressing potential impacts. The project’s commitment to sustainability extended beyond construction, as the new station will serve as a backbone for public transport in the Kwu Tung North New Development Area. By significantly improving accessibility and reducing travel times, the station is expected to reduce reliance on private vehicles and promote low-carbon mobility for the community.

Real-time safety monitoring: Raising industry standards

Safety was a core value throughout the Kwu Tung Station project, particularly given the complexity of constructing above an active railway tunnel. The project implemented a comprehensive real-time monitoring ecosystem, integrating over 200 automated sensors to continuously track tunnel and structural movements. These sensors, including advanced settlement and displacement instruments, provided high-precision data that was critical for maintaining the integrity of the existing railway infrastructure.

The Smart Site Management Platform (SSMP) served as the central hub for safety management, consolidating data from AI-powered CCTV, IoT wearables, digital permit-to-work systems, and environmental sensors. The AI-enabled CCTV system automatically detected unsafe acts such as unauthorized entry, lack of personal protective equipment, or personnel collapse, and issued immediate alerts to the safety team. This proactive approach enabled rapid intervention and continuous improvement of site safety practices.

IoT wearables and geolocation tracking devices were provided to workers, allowing real-time monitoring of their locations and safety status, particularly in high-risk zones such as crane lifting areas and confined spaces. The digital permit-to-work system streamlined the authorization and documentation of high-risk activities, ensuring that all necessary precautions were in place before work commenced.

Flood and groundwater monitoring systems were also deployed to protect both workers and railway operations from environmental hazards. These systems provided real-time alerts in the event of rising water levels, enabling prompt deployment of contingency measures.

The project also invested in safety training and culture. Virtual Reality (VR) safety training was introduced to provide immersive, interactive hazard recognition exercises, enhancing workers’ ability to identify and respond to risks. Daily pre-work safety briefings, a safe worker award scheme, and innovative equipment such as powered fan vests and smart watches contributed to a strong safety culture on site.

As a result of these comprehensive measures, the project achieved zero fatal accidents and zero train service disruptions over more than 1.6 million manhours. The technology-driven approach to safety management at Kwu Tung Station represents a significant advancement in the industry, demonstrating how real-time monitoring and rapid response protocols can deliver robust safety outcomes in complex construction environments.

“Winning the 2025 Railway Technology Excellence Award is a testament to our team’s dedication in harnessing innovation to advance the Kwu Tung Station project. It is a recognition of our accomplishments in technology innovation, sustainability, and railway safety. Overcoming site constraints, and integration complexities required a forward-thinking approach, and highlights the strength of our collaborative partnership with Dragages Hong Kong. The milestones we’ve reached so far will guide us through to the project’s completion. This achievement reflects MTR’s commitment to shaping the future of railway infrastructure with technology at its core.” – MTR Kwu Tung Station Project Team

“We are honored to receive the 2025 Railway Technology Excellence Award for the Kwu Tung Station 1601 project. It celebrates the successful partnership between MTR Corporation and Dragages Hong Kong in pioneering new standards in railway construction. Our project team has transformed project delivery through innovative automation and advanced monitoring systems, while maintaining our commitment to safety and greener construction practices. This recognition reflects the dedication and efforts of every team member who has contributed to this challenging project, showcasing leading technological advancement in the railway construction sector.” – Dragages Hong Kong

Company Profile

About MTR Corporation

To Keep Cities Moving, MTR makes encounters happen and rendezvous for a more connected tomorrow. As a recognized world class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with over 45 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 50,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 10 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Sweden. Together, we Go Smart and Go Beyond.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures in Hong Kong and worldwide

About Dragages Hong Kong Limited

Dragages Hong Kong has been in Hong Kong for 70 years since 1955 when the first contract was awarded in the territory to reconstruct and extend the runway at the first Hong Kong International Airport at Kai Tak. Since then, Dragages has completed many iconic projects that marked the milestones of Hong Kong development.

Dragages is recognized as a pioneer in the industry, spearheading new construction technologies and techniques across its building, civil, electrical and mechanical divisions. As a full-service provider, we have the capabilities to lead complex design, build, and operate mega-sized projects.

Dragages is the fully owned subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, a global leader in construction. We leverage the network of a large multi-national corporation with its know-how in finance, design, construction, operation, and innovation.

