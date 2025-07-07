Frauscher Sensor Technology won the Product Launches award in the Control Systems category in the 2025 Railway Technology Excellence Awards for introducing a next-generation point control system that addresses key industry needs in safety, interoperability, and operational efficiency

Frauscher Sensor Technology won the award for its Point Control System, which distinguishes itself through its implementation of standards such as EULYNX, robust monitoring and safety features, and modular design, reflecting current developments in the railway industry.

EULYNX compliance enhances interoperability

A central feature of the Frauscher Point Control System is its compliance with EULYNX standards, specifically Baseline 4.2. EULYNX is a European initiative aimed at standardizing interfaces in railway signaling, which enables integration of components from different manufacturers. Frauscher’s early adoption of these standards supports interoperability, allowing railway operators to upgrade or expand their infrastructure without reliance on proprietary systems.

The system’s standardized interfaces—SCI (Standard Communication Interface), SSI (Standard Security Interface), SDI (Standard Diagnostic Interface), and SMI (Standard Maintenance Interface)—facilitate compatibility across various technologies and equipment generations. For example, the system can be retrofitted to work with older point machines while still interfacing seamlessly with modern interlocking computers. Thereby, it can manage both single and multi-motor turnouts within one system, regardless of the era or manufacturer of the point machine.

By supporting EULYNX specifications, the Point Control System promotes flexibility and compatibility, optimizing the integration process and enhancing efficiency throughout the system’s lifecycle. The use of open network communication, in compliance with CENELEC cat. 3 standards, further ensures that the system can be securely and reliably connected to a wide range of signaling architectures, including decentralized and cloud-based solutions. This level of standardization and openness is a significant advancement in supporting the digital transformation of railway operations.

SIL 4 safety, modular scalability, and predictive maintenance

The Frauscher Point Control System provides SIL 4 (Safety Integrity Level 4) control and monitoring capabilities, which is the highest safety level for railway applications. This ensures reliable execution of point machine operations and minimizes the risk of failure. The system is designed for high availability and consistent performance, with an operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C, making it suitable for diverse and challenging environments.

The modular architecture is a key strength, allowing for scalability and adaptability. Each point machine is controlled by a dedicated Point Control Unit (PCU), and up to 20 PCUs can be combined into a single system. This modularity means that railway operators can start with a small installation and expand as needed, without significant changes to the system architecture. The system supports both single and multi-motor turnouts, and various wiring options (4, 7, 9 or 11-wire configurations) are available to accommodate different point machine types.

Installation and commissioning are streamlined by the compact design and DIN rail mounting of all components, including the PCU, Frauscher Connect, and Power Protection Unit (PPU). The internal power supply and Ethernet bus system are connected via a DIN rail connector, eliminating the need for extensive cabling between components. This not only reduces installation time and costs, but also minimizes potential sources of error.

A notable feature is the fully integrated condition monitoring. The system continuously collects and analyses diagnostic data such as current, voltage, power, cosPhi, turning time, and other health metrics of the point machine. This data is available in real time via OPC-UA. The defined data can be delivered via the diagnostic interface SDI. By monitoring these parameters, the system can detect anomalies or trends that indicate potential issues, enabling predictive maintenance. For example, changes in motor current or cycle times can signal mechanical wear or electrical faults before they lead to failures. Maintenance activities can then be planned proactively, reducing downtime, optimizing resource allocation, and lowering overall maintenance costs. The integration with Frauscher Insights further supports data-driven decision-making for maintenance planning and documentation.

Secure and efficient railway operations

The Point Control System is designed for secure communication over open networks, with encryption of safety and diagnostic protocols in compliance with EN 50159 cat. 3 and cybersecurity capabilities up to SL 3. Frauscher Connect acts as a versatile connectivity manager, supporting secure communication and the separation of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) networks.

Device and board redundancy are supported within the Point Control System, enhancing reliability and ensuring uninterrupted operation even in the event of component failures. The Power Protection Unit (PPU) safeguards the internal power supply from overvoltage, overcurrent, and external disturbances, further contributing to system robustness.

The system’s architecture streamlines complex integrated systems by reducing the amount of hardware and cabling required. The use of standardized interfaces for communication, diagnostics, and maintenance simplifies the overall system design and reduces the likelihood of integration errors. This efficiency extends to the operational phase, where real-time monitoring and reporting of point status to the interlocking system enable faster response times and improved situational awareness.

Support for decentralized architectures, including cloud-based signaling architectures, demonstrates the system’s adaptability to evolving operational models. The ability to integrate both legacy and modern point machines enables incremental network modernization. For example, operators can upgrade signaling systems in stages, integrating older field elements with new digital interlockings, all managed through a single, standardized interface. This approach supports long-term operational flexibility and cost-effective infrastructure development.

“The Product Launches Award is a great recognition of our technological development and a strong confirmation of our strategic direction. It underlines our commitment to innovation and validates our focus on delivering safe and reliable object controller solutions for the global railway signalling industry.“ – Andrzej Bartnik, CTO, Frauscher Sensor Technology

Frauscher Sensor Technology is dedicated to providing the world’s most reliable field elements for highly availably train detection and wayside object controlling, as well as a comprehensive portfolio beyond. This includes software, connectivity, and data transmission solutions combined with data-based, smart life cycle services. Thereby, it provides the trusted foundation operators need to run their rail networks with confidence.

With locations and strong partners all over the globe, the company guarantees a strong supply chain and optimal customer support. Together, it unlocks rail’s full potential, ensuring guaranteed safety for passengers and personnel, optimizing efficiency for on-time and on-budget operations and maintaining extreme predictability to maximize capacity.

