Yapı Merkezi İDİS Engineering, a subsidiary of Yapı Merkezi, has received industry recognition for its achievements in railway technology. The company’s work in automatic train protection and safety-focused automation has been acknowledged with awards in the Research & Development and Safety categories in the 2025 Railway Technology Excellence Awards.

The Railway Technology Excellence Awards honor the most significant achievements and innovations in the railway industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies leading change and shaping the future of the industry.

Yapı Merkezi İDİS Engineering won the R&D award for its innovative approach to developing advanced train protection systems designed for urban rail networks. The company also received the Safety award for its effective automation solutions that strengthen operational safety and reliability in railway environments.

Innovative train protection systems for urban rail safety

Yapı Merkezi İDİS Engineering’s recognition in the Research & Development category is rooted in its development of an automatic train protection (ATP) system specifically designed for light urban rail networks in Türkiye. As Türkiye’s rail infrastructure rapidly expands, there is a growing need for solutions that address the operational realities of urban environments, where high traffic density and frequent stops require robust yet adaptable safety systems.

The ATP system developed by Yapı Merkezi İDİS draws on proven concepts from established European systems—PZB, LZB, and ZUB—while introducing unique adaptations to suit local requirements. For example, the system integrates the intermittent data transmission approach of ZUB, which uses trackside balises to communicate critical information such as speed limits and signal aspects, and non-critical information such as which side of doors will open in the following station and turning on/off lights due to approaching/leaving a tunnel to onboard units. Unlike continuous systems like LZB, which require complex cable loops and constant data flow, the intermittent approach simplifies installation and reduces infrastructure costs, making it particularly suitable for urban and regional lines where continuous control is not essential.

A notable innovation is the use of a novel frequency transmission method. The system employs three distinct frequencies: a 100kHz signal from the onboard unit to power up the balise, a 50kHz confirmation signal from the balise, and an 850kHz telegram transmission carrying operational data. This method, inspired by ZUB but tailored for local conditions, enhances the reliability and efficiency of communication between trackside and onboard equipment. By optimizing the frequency spectrum, the system ensures robust data transfer even in environments with significant electromagnetic interference, which is common in urban rail settings.

The modular and scalable design of the ATP system further distinguishes it. The system can be implemented on existing infrastructure with minimal modifications, allowing operators to upgrade safety capabilities without major disruptions or investments. This flexibility is critical for cities and regions seeking to modernize their rail networks incrementally. Additionally, the system’s architecture supports future expansions, enabling seamless integration of new lines or extensions as urban rail networks grow.

Compliance with international standards, such as IEC 62290 for Urban Guided Transport Management and Command/Control Systems, and the pursuit of Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 4, reflect Yapı Merkezi İDİS Engineering’s commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions. By aligning with these standards, the company ensures that its ATP system meets the rigorous requirements for safety, reliability, and maintainability expected in modern rail operations.

Safety and automation in urban rail networks

Yapı Merkezi İDİS Engineering’s award in the Safety category recognizes its automation solutions that address the critical need for operational safety in busy urban rail environments. The ATP system is engineered to enforce essential safety parameters, such as speed limits, braking curves, and signal compliance, which are vital for preventing accidents and ensuring smooth train operations in high-density networks.

The system’s safety functions are underpinned by compliance with key railway safety standards, including EN 50126-1, EN 50126-2, and EN 50129. These standards, established by the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC), set out stringent requirements for the reliability, availability, maintainability, and safety (RAMS) of railway systems. By adhering to these norms, Yapı Merkezi İDİS Engineering demonstrates a strong commitment to safety integrity and operational excellence.

A central feature of the ATP system is its use of intermittent data transmission via balises. This approach allows the system to deliver critical safety information at specific points along the track—such as before signals, stations, or curves—without the need for continuous data updates. This targeted transmission reduces the risk of signal violations and excessive speeds by ensuring that trains receive timely and relevant information to enforce safe operation. At the same time, it avoids overloading onboard units with unnecessary data, which can be a challenge in continuous transmission systems like LZB or ETCS.

The system’s design also emphasizes cost-effectiveness and accessibility. By utilizing intermittent transmission and modular hardware, the solution can be deployed on regional and secondary rail networks that may not have the resources for more complex, high-cost systems. This makes advanced safety features available to a broader range of operators, supporting the overall enhancement of rail safety across different network types.

Furthermore, the ATP system is designed to interface seamlessly with existing interlocking systems via dedicated interface cards. This integration ensures that decisions made by the interlocking logic—such as route setting and signal aspects—are accurately reflected in the data transmitted to trains, further reducing the risk of human error and enhancing operational safety.

By focusing on practical, reliable, and scalable safety solutions, Yapı Merkezi İDİS Engineering addresses the operational challenges faced by urban rail operators. The company’s approach enables the enforcement of critical safety measures without adding unnecessary complexity or cost, supporting the safe and efficient movement of passengers and rolling stock in Türkiye’s growing urban rail networks.

“At YM İDİS, we believe that the future of transportation is shaped by smart, secure, and sustainable engineering. By combining our deep expertise in signaling, electronic systems, and R&D, we deliver advanced technologies that meet the evolving needs of road and rail infrastructure. Through close collaboration with our partners and clients, we develop systems that enhance operational performance while contributing to a safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly mobility ecosystem. With each solution we implement, we take another step toward building smarter, more connected, and more resilient transportation networks. YM İDİS continues to gain momentum by pushing boundaries with innovation and engineering excellence, guided by a long-term vision of digitalization and automation.” – Emrah ILTERAY, General Manager at Yapi Merkezi IDIS Engineering

Company Profile

Yapı Merkezi IDIS (IDIS, which is the abbreviation of Monitoring, Control and Communication Systems in Turkish) was established in 2012 and utilizes Yapı Merkezi’s strong experience and competence to provide innovative, cost-effective and award-winning projects to the road and rail transport industry. YM IDIS combines the depth and breadth of Yapı Merkezi’s system engineering knowledge and competence to address the complex challenges of both basic railways and road projects.

Yapı Merkezi IDIS provides innovative and cost-effective technological systems and solutions to rail and road projects. Since its inception, design solutions for the systems of technology partners and of its own have been successfully deployed in several rail signaling and telecommunications projects in Türkiye and worldwide. More recently, YM IDIS conducted high-profile tunnel and bridge projects in Türkiye. YM IDIS’ Istanbul-based Turkish team houses brilliant, diverse minds and exceptional technical expertise in project and product design and their applications. As the leading rail-and-road Turkish technology company, YM IDIS is revolutionizing the implementation of rail and road projects with efficient, reliable, secure, and safe solutions by primarily leveraging Turkish engineering and resources.

Yapı Merkezi Idis Engineering Inc.

Kısıklı Mahallesi Yıldıran Sok. No:36 34692 Üsküdar / Istanbul, Türkiye

Tel: +90 (216) 524 11 11

E-mail: info@ymidis.com.tr

Links

Website: https://www.ymidis.com.tr/