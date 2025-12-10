The consortium unites industry, operators, and academia to develop technological solutions that ensure operational reliability in variable public 5G network conditions. Credit: Siemens.

A consortium led by Siemens Mobility is developing and testing a secure remote control system equipped with AI-based obstacle detection for trains operating in rail depots.

The project, named “RemODtrAIn” (Remote operated train with AI based Obstacle Detection), aims to demonstrate secure and highly available remote-controlled train operations through the use of modular technologies and 5G mobile networks.

As part of the initiative, an ICE 4 train will be fitted with 5G technology to allow remote operation from a central station within depot grounds.

The consortium brings together industry, operators, and academic partners to work on technological solutions that address operational reliability even when communication conditions vary in public 5G networks.

RemODtrAIn focuses on operations related to availability of trains, depot activities, and stabling movements.

The vehicle sensors developed are intended for use in all operating modes. According to the consortium, the project also responds to the challenge of a shortage of train drivers by advancing automated and remote-controlled train functions.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Key components outlined for the project include setting requirements for remote operation, specifying a modular safety architecture for progressive implementation, and conducting practical tests within an operational environment.

The communications solution is scheduled for evaluation at the Smart Rail Connectivity Campus 5G test field in Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany using a Desiro Classic train on the Erzgebirgsbahn.

The AI-based obstacle detection will undergo testing in daily service on Berlin’s S-Bahn. Testing and validation involving vehicles is planned for 2028.

Siemens Mobility rail infrastructure CEO Marc Ludwig said: “With RemODtrAIn, we at Siemens Mobility are advancing automated rail operations.

“Together with strong partners from industry, research, and the railway industry, we are developing solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also precisely tailored to the current requirements of rail operations.”

The consortium consists of Siemens Mobility, Siemens, DB, DB Fernverkehr, DB Systemtechnik, DB RegioNetz Infrastruktur, and Mira.

It also includes Smart Rail Connectivity Campus, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt, Technische Universität Berlin, Technische Universität Chemnitz, and Technische Universität München.

The project is backed by €17m ($19.7m) funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy under the “DNS der zukunftsfähigen Mobilität. Digital – Nachhaltig – Systemfähig” programme.

It builds upon previous projects such as AutomatedTrain and safe.trAIn, and continues cooperation with Deutsche Bahn.

Deutsche Bahn chief technical officer Dr Jasmin Bigdon said: “With the RemODtrAIn project, Deutsche Bahn is taking an important step towards the remote control and automation of shunting movements.

“Our goal is to develop a pragmatic solution for remote-controlled train operations by closing specific technological gaps and to consider necessary adjustments in roles, processes, and regulations.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up