The contract includes an option for up to 12 additional vehicles, as well as spare parts management. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

Stadler has signed an agreement with Danish tram-train operator Aarhus Letbane to supply eight CITYLINK tram-trains for the city of Aarhus.

The contract awarded also contains an option for up to 12 additional vehicles and spare parts management.

Stadler will design and manufacture these tram-trains at its Valencia facility in Spain.

The new CITYLINK vehicles will feature onboard traction batteries, enabling them to continue operating if overhead wires become iced over.

This allows for hybrid operation, supporting both energy savings during normal service and autonomous movement in adverse conditions.

The vehicles can run on both city tram tracks and regional railway lines.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Each four-car CITYLINK tram-train will accommodate up to 324 passengers, including 152 seats, with 16 of those being foldable.

Accessibility features include sliding steps and dedicated wheelchair spaces located at the ends of each vehicle.

The trams have a flat low floor with minimal steps at the ends and will comply with relevant standards for passengers with reduced mobility.

Stadler Valencia CEO Iñigo Parra said: “This agreement embodies our shared vision for sustainable mobility. Together with Aarhus Letbane, we are committed to creating solutions that make public transport more attractive and accessible for all.

“With CITYLINK, we are helping Aarhus move toward a smarter, greener, and fully integrated transport system that meets the needs of today while anticipating those of tomorrow.”

This order follows previous cooperation between Stadler and Aarhus Letbane involving trams and tram-trains for the city’s light rail network.

Aarhus Letbane board chair Mie Krog said: “Adding more trains strengthens the Light Rail as a vital connection between Aarhus city and the countryside.

“This is fully in line with our vision of providing reliable and efficient transport for East Jutland – on time, every time. And it’s a major benefit for our passengers and for the entire region.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up