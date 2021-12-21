Modern railway networks, including high-speed railways and urban mass rapid systems, rely on state-of-the-art signalling and communication systems to ensure safe and reliable operations.

Signalling and communications for railways

Railway signalling equipment and communications systems can include:



Train control and signalling systems and services

Data and telecommunications solutions for railway communications

Parts and Drawings System ( PADS ) -approved cabinets and enclosures for communications, c ustomer i nformation s ystems ( CIS ) / / s tation i nformation and s ecurity s ystems ( SISS ) and signalling

Radio frequency systems

Railway network communications solutions

On-board electronic devices and communication solutions

F ibre-optic systems and wireless communication in railways

Train collision avoidance and track personnel protection systems

5G/ f uture r ailway m obile c ommunication s ystem ( FRMCS ) connectivity and internet of things ( IoT ) /analytics solutions for automated railway operations

Automatic signalling in railways

Automatic signalling systems, such as computer and relay-based interlocking solutions, automatic train protection and operation systems, rolling stock diagnostics, and speed control technologies, increase the safety and efficiency of railway assets.

Communication-based train control (CBTC) systems increase capacity and reduce headways by enabling seamless operations in driver, driverless or completely unattended train operation modes.

Automated systems integrate human-machine interface and bi-directional radio communication capabilities for autonomous monitoring and control of rolling stock and high system availability for railways.