Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has entered into a 24-year agreement with Trivia Trens, a subsidiary of the Brazilian group Comporte, pertaining to the maintenance of São Paulo’s commuter trains.

CAF will provide comprehensive maintenance services for 107 electric trains operating on São Paulo’s commuter lines 11-Coral, 12-Safira, and 13-Jade.

The contract, valued at approximately €500m ($578.1m), is scheduled to commence with the start of assisted commercial operations in July 2026.

The trains covered by the agreement primarily consist of units manufactured by CAF.

As part of the contract, the fleet will be equipped with CAF’s LeadMind digital platform, which monitors and analyses train performance.

LeadMind offers real-time data on critical parameters, supports condition-based maintenance, and uses predictive analytics to assist in planning interventions and maintaining rolling stock availability.

The three commuter lines span more than 100km and serve around 800,000 passengers daily across several municipalities, including São Paulo, Guarulhos, Mogi das Cruzes, Poá, Suzano, Ferraz de Vasconcelos, and Itaquaquecetuba.

The maintenance contract aims to support the ongoing operation of these lines for the São Paulo metropolitan region.

CAF has operated in Brazil since 1998, supplying and maintaining trains for various operators such as Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) in São Paulo, Metrô de São Paulo, CBTU in Recife and Belo Horizonte, and TRENSURB in Porto Alegre.

The company’s projects in the country have a combined value of nearly €3bn.

Globally, CAF manages over 150 service contracts in 20 countries and maintains nearly 12,000 rail cars with a workforce of more than 4,000.

Recent service agreements include contracts for the Northern franchise in the UK, overhaul projects for fleets in Trieste and Sardinia, and maintenance contracts for Metro Quito, Metro Medellín, and operators in Brazil.

Additional agreements cover the Houston Tram and commuter trains in Auckland, New Zealand.

