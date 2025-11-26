Angola and Alstom signed a MoU during the 7th African Union-European Union Heads of State Summit in Luanda. Credit: Michael Derrer Fuchs/Shutterstock.com.

Angola’s Ministry of Transport of and French company Alstom have revealed plans to explore the potential development of the Luanda coastal Blue Line Commuter Rail System.

The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding in this connection during the 7th African Union-European Union Heads of State Summit in Luanda, Angola.

The MoU outlines plans for both entities to jointly assess the commercial, technical, and strategic aspects of the proposed rail project.

This includes conducting comprehensive feasibility studies to determine the viability of implementing the Blue Line, which would run for 50km between Cacuaco and Benfica.

Angola Transport Minister Ricardo Viegas D’Abreu said: “This MoU marks a pivotal step in our journey to modernise Angola’s rail infrastructure and public transport systems.

“By partnering with Alstom, a global leader in rail innovation, we are taking decisive action to provide our citizens with transport solutions that are safe, resilient, and sustainable.”

The Blue Line forms part of Luanda’s broader public transport masterplan.

The proposed commuter rail aims to increase connectivity and address congestion along a key urban corridor in Angola’s capital.

Alstom Africa, Middle East, and Central Asia president Martin Vaujour said: “The Luanda Coastal Blue Line will not only enhance daily mobility for millions but will also serve as a catalyst for sustainable growth, urban regeneration, and social inclusion.

“Alstom is committed to delivering solutions that respect the environment, empower local communities, and drive lasting progress throughout Angola.”

In a separate development, Alstom and the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) have revealed a full-size model of future commuter rail cars at Union Station in New Haven, Connecticut, US.

The mock-up displays half a car’s interior, featuring seating arrangements, interior finishes, and an accessible lavatory.

This demonstration follows CTDOT’s order in August 2023 for 60 single-level passenger coaches from Alstom.

The new vehicles will be used primarily on the Hartford Line, connecting New Haven and Springfield, Massachusetts, and are intended to replace older rolling stock currently operating on this route.

Alstom chief US commercial officer Scott Sherin said: “We are proud to share the work of our expert engineers and designers and give Connecticut rail riders a glimpse of their future.

“These new passenger coaches will provide many years of fast and reliable service, reduce traffic congestion along highways, and help the state achieve its 2030 emissions targets.”

Recently, Ukrainian Railways awarded a contract to Alstom to supply 55 Traxx Hauler dual-voltage locomotives after a competitive tender process.

