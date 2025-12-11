Each six-car electric train will have a capacity of 310 passengers. Credit: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has received a contract valued at approximately €250m ($291.1m) to supply 22 Régiolis regional trains to SNCF Voyageurs for operation in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region (Région Sud).

SNCF will use the new trains to expand the fleet of 17 trains that were previously purchased by Région Sud. The operator will replace units currently running on the Marseille–Aubagne–Toulon–Hyères line and the Marseille-Toulon-Les Arcs–Draguignan route.

CAF plans to design and produce the trains at its Reichshoffen facility in Alsace, France, while Alstom will provide various items of equipment for the units.

The six-car electric trains will each have a capacity for 310 passengers, and the design includes areas for passengers with reduced mobility.

The Régiolis trains will comply with 2023 TSI standards, which set stricter requirements for fire and smoke emissions and materials used in manufacturing.

The order comes as SNCF continues its partnership with the CAF-Alstom consortium.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Since 2019, CAF has operated two production sites in France. These include Bagnères-de-Bigorre, where trams and short-train configurations are made, and Reichshoffen, which focuses on longer trains.

The company supplies various vehicles in France, including Intercités trains, RER units, trams, metros, and zero-emission buses.

CAF is currently involved in projects supplying rolling stock to several major French rail networks and tram systems in cities such as Montpellier, Tours, Marseille, and Grenoble.

In November this year, CAF signed a 24-year agreement with Trivia Trens, a subsidiary of Brazil’s Comporte Group, to maintain São Paulo’s commuter trains.

Under the contract, CAF will provide comprehensive maintenance for 107 electric trains serving lines 11-Coral, 12-Safira, and 13-Jade.

In September, the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed an agreement with CAF for an €80m loan to support a research, development, and innovation (RD&I) programme focused on mobility technologies.

The funding will enable CAF to advance digitalisation, autonomous mobility solutions, and energy efficiency improvements for its trains and buses.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up