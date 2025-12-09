CoBrix is a modular platform that leverages AI to manage rail infrastructure. Credit: Jack Cousin/Shutterstock.com.

Konux has announced the introduction of its CoBrix platform in the UK, presenting a predictive maintenance system designed for rail operators.

The company has built the system to predict potential infrastructure failures months in advance and support actions that could reduce train delays and enhance reliability on existing track.

According to the company, the CoBrix platform integrates asset data from multiple stakeholders while maintaining data sovereignty, enabling interventions before failures occur.

CoBrix is described as a modular platform that uses AI for rail infrastructure management.

It supports data federation, reusable AI models, and integration-ready workflows.

Konux said that this approach lets operators innovate more rapidly without losing control of their own data.

Konux chairman Klaus Kleinfeld said: “The UK rail system can leapfrog decades of incremental change by adopting collaborative, data-driven infrastructure management.

“CoBrix is built to integrate with existing systems, accelerate innovation, and deliver measurable results.”

Across Europe, Konux has installed 5,500 Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and collected more than 375 million train traces.

The company claims that targeted maintenance, based on data analysis, allows for budget and capacity to be used elsewhere.

Konux noted these results could be relevant to the UK, where switch failures continue to disrupt services.

Konux adviser and UK rail expert Steve Featherstone said: “We can address some of the UK’s most persistent rail delays without laying a single new track.

“By combining AI, modular IoT, and a federated data platform, we can focus resources where they are most needed, improving punctuality and reducing costs.”

In Germany, Konux’s collaboration with Deutsche Bahn involves monitoring more than 1,620 railway switches.

Konux reported that seven years of continuous data collection show the deployment has delivered a 40% reduction in repair-related downtime and more than a 50% improvement in maintenance effectiveness.

Furthermore, the company said that predictive alerts from the CoBrix platform have enabled operators to address possible switch failures before they happen, helping to avoid service outages and operational risks.

Financial benefits, such as reduced Schedule 8 payments and fewer delay minutes, have also been recorded.

Konux is currently engaging with UK operators, suppliers, and technology partners regarding pilot projects.

The company is already active in the UK through existing partnerships and plans to expand its ecosystem to include additional original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), sensor firms, and maintenance providers.

