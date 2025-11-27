The initiative seeks to increase rail capacity and enhance service reliability along the corridor connecting Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Credit: GTS Productions/Shutterstock.com.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads Queensland has appointed a joint venture (JV) between Jacobs and Arcadis (AJJV) as project independent certifier for the Logan and Gold Coast Faster Rail Project in Australia.

As project independent certifier, the AJJV team will oversee quality and compliance throughout the design and construction phases of the upgrades.

The initiative aims to expand rail capacity and improve service reliability along the corridor between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

The Logan and Gold Coast Faster Rail Project involves doubling the number of tracks from two to four along a 20km stretch between Kuraby and Beenleigh.

This section of the rail network currently faces capacity constraints, as trains in both directions share a single track, causing delays during peak periods when all-stop Beenleigh trains must wait for express services to pass.

Jacobs executive vice president Keith Lawson said: “Being selected for the Logan and Gold Coast Faster Rail Project reflects the trust placed in Jacobs’ and AJJV’s capability to deliver complex, high-impact infrastructure, leaving lasting benefits for the community.

“Our role will be pivotal in supporting a more connected, resilient and future-ready rail network for South East Queensland.”

The scope of work includes major upgrades to tracks, structures, and rail systems, as well as station improvements at Kuraby, Trinder Park, Woodridge, Kingston, Loganlea, Bethania, Edens Landing, Holmview, and Beenleigh.

The removal of five level crossings at Kuraby, Woodridge, Bethania, Holmview, and Beenleigh is expected to address safety concerns and reduce traffic congestion in local communities.

Additional elements of the project feature enhancements to walking and cycling connections to stations and changes to the local road network to improve community connectivity. They also include enabling works for the European Train Control System and the extension of the cattle siding at Holmview.

Arcadis project and programme management business leader Michael Downing said: “AJJV is proud to contribute our expertise to this landmark project for South East Queensland – demonstrating our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability and delivering exceptional outcomes for both clients and communities.

“As a key investment to support the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, we’re excited to bring added assurance and alignment with the vision for a more efficient, future-ready rail network.”

