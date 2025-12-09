Siemens Mobility will proactively identify all current and anticipated obsolescence issues within the signalling subsystems and components. Credit: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock.com.

Siemens Mobility and SBS Transit have confirmed an extension of their long-term service support contract for the signalling system on Downtown Line (DTL) in Singapore.

The renewed agreement will run for 22 years, from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2047.

The contract covers areas such as obsolescence treatment, technology updates, and security-related enhancements for the metro’s signalling system.

It follows an arrangement awarded in May 2024, which provided for spares support, technical assistance, and monitoring of obsolete components.

Under the extended agreement, Siemens Mobility, as the original equipment manufacturer for the DTL signalling system, will continue to deliver lifecycle management services.

A central component of the contract is the shift from reactive to proactive obsolescence management.

Siemens Mobility will work to identify all present and expected obsolescence issues in the signalling subsystems and components in advance.

The company will assess development and qualification needs for redesigns, implement these redesigns where required, and introduce qualified replacement parts into relevant equipment.

The contract also provides for continuous monitoring of component lifecycles and adjustment of spare parts inventories as necessary.

Structured system updates are included to address evolving security needs throughout the contract’s duration.

Siemens Mobility customer services CEO Elmar Zeiler said: “We are very pleased to expand our partnership with SBS Transit.

“By combining lifecycle services with proactive obsolescence management, targeted technology refresh and security upgrades, we ensure that the signalling system remains technically up to date, highly available and fully integrated into the existing infrastructure over more than two decades.”

Siemens Mobility will review system performance and configuration on an ongoing basis to ensure compatibility and integration of hardware and software updates with the DTL’s operating environment.

The DTL operates as a fully automated metro route spanning about 44km with 37 stations across Singapore.

