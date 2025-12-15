The project involves machining an average of 200km of track annually. Credit: marcus_photo_uk/Shutterstock.com.

SNCF Réseau, a French state-owned railway infrastructure manager, has selected German rail technology company Vossloh for a two-year contract to carry out milling work on the rail network in France.

The contract, which was awarded through a tendering process, has an option to extend for up to three more years.

This project, commencing in 2026, involves machining an average of 200km of track annually and is considered one of the most substantial rail maintenance contracts Vossloh has secured in France.

Milling operations will occur nationwide, excluding Corsica, and will initially involve 11 different Infrapôles, which are regional operational divisions of SNCF Réseau.

A strategic plan has been devised to optimise milling train operations and reduce transfer times. Furthermore, the contract emphasises technological advancements and innovation.

Discussions during the bidding process explored employing new machinery, digital monitoring systems, and innovative technologies to address the growing demands on France’s rail infrastructure, a key European transit route.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The milling technique allows comprehensive machining of rail profiles in one pass, adjusting for defect depth and rail condition. This combined milling and integrated grinding approach refines both transverse and longitudinal rail profiles, enhancing ride quality, reducing wear, and prolonging rail life, said Vossloh.

Vossloh rail services managing director Marcel Taubert said: “We’re pleased that SNCF Réseau has again placed their trust in us. This contract consolidates our role as a long-standing partner for sustainable infrastructure services in France.

“Efficient maintenance, high availability and technological developments are key elements that we’re using to meet the needs of a growing European rail market.”

Recently, Vossloh partnered with Athena Industrial Services to distribute Athena’s Advanced Rail Condition Detection (ARCD) technology globally. This collaboration integrates the ARCD system into Vossloh’s digital platform, Vossloh connect.

The ARCD technology autonomously detects broken rails and train presence in areas lacking traditional signalling. With more than 1,200 units deployed worldwide and over 100 broken rails identified, the technology aims to offer a reliable method for improving track safety and asset monitoring.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up