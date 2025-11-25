HyOrc and ZELTECH intend to establish a JV dedicated to developing hydrogen and multi-fuel locomotive repower systems for operators throughout the US. Credit: Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock.com.

Zero-Emission Locomotive Technologies (ZELTECH) and Dreamstar Lines have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate the introduction of new clean-energy locomotive solutions along the Los Angeles–San Francisco passenger rail corridor.

The proposed plan includes hybrid locomotives powered by the HyOrc Rankine-cycle multi-fuel engine, which ZELTECH is exclusively licenced to use for all US locomotive applications.

HyOrc, the developer of the Rankine-cycle engine, announced that this agreement signals its entry into the North American rail sector.

HyOrc CEO Reginald Fubara said: “The HyOrc engine offers high efficiency, reliability, and fuel flexibility. Working with Dreamstar and ZELTECH lets us prove this on a major corridor and speeds up the move to clean, commercial rail.”

HyOrc and ZELTECH plan to form a joint venture focused on developing and deploying hydrogen and multi-fuel locomotive repower systems for operators across the US.

ZELTECH CEO Tom Mack said: “California’s railroads need a clean-power workhorse. With HyOrc’s engine, zero-emission locomotives are finally within reach.”

The participation of Dreamstar Lines, a company preparing to launch overnight passenger rail service between Los Angeles and San Francisco, positions these technologies for potential adoption in California.

Existing state programmes supporting zero-emission rail further support this pathway.

Dreamstar Lines president Thomas Eastmond said: “Dreamstar’s vision is of transportation that’s cleaner, smarter, and built for the decades ahead. Working with ZELTECH and HyOrc puts us firmly on that path.”

HyOrc develops patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems targeting sectors such as railways, shipping, and off-grid power generation.

Earlier this month, HyOrc signed a MoU with ZELTECH to jointly develop and deploy its hydrogen-ready gas-engine locomotives in the US.

The partnership will start with a pilot project in California, where the companies plan to work with the California Energy Commission and other agencies for grant funding, aiming to showcase HyOrc’s external-combustion, zero-emission, multi-fuel powertrain as a cost-effective decarbonisation option for freight operators.

