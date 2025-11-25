Zero-Emission Locomotive Technologies (ZELTECH) and Dreamstar Lines have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate the introduction of new clean-energy locomotive solutions along the Los Angeles–San Francisco passenger rail corridor.
The proposed plan includes hybrid locomotives powered by the HyOrc Rankine-cycle multi-fuel engine, which ZELTECH is exclusively licenced to use for all US locomotive applications.
Discover B2B Marketing That Performs
Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms.
HyOrc, the developer of the Rankine-cycle engine, announced that this agreement signals its entry into the North American rail sector.
HyOrc CEO Reginald Fubara said: “The HyOrc engine offers high efficiency, reliability, and fuel flexibility. Working with Dreamstar and ZELTECH lets us prove this on a major corridor and speeds up the move to clean, commercial rail.”
HyOrc and ZELTECH plan to form a joint venture focused on developing and deploying hydrogen and multi-fuel locomotive repower systems for operators across the US.
ZELTECH CEO Tom Mack said: “California’s railroads need a clean-power workhorse. With HyOrc’s engine, zero-emission locomotives are finally within reach.”
US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate?
Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis.By GlobalData
The participation of Dreamstar Lines, a company preparing to launch overnight passenger rail service between Los Angeles and San Francisco, positions these technologies for potential adoption in California.
Existing state programmes supporting zero-emission rail further support this pathway.
Dreamstar Lines president Thomas Eastmond said: “Dreamstar’s vision is of transportation that’s cleaner, smarter, and built for the decades ahead. Working with ZELTECH and HyOrc puts us firmly on that path.”
HyOrc develops patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems targeting sectors such as railways, shipping, and off-grid power generation.
Earlier this month, HyOrc signed a MoU with ZELTECH to jointly develop and deploy its hydrogen-ready gas-engine locomotives in the US.
The partnership will start with a pilot project in California, where the companies plan to work with the California Energy Commission and other agencies for grant funding, aiming to showcase HyOrc’s external-combustion, zero-emission, multi-fuel powertrain as a cost-effective decarbonisation option for freight operators.