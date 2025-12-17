The new trains are equipped with batteries that charge while running on electrified tracks and supply power when travelling over non-electrified sections. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has secured an order from Zweckverband Nahverkehr Westfalen-Lippe (NWL) to supply 61 battery-powered trains for the Northern Westphalia Network (NNW) in Germany.

The order is for Mireo Plus B trains, which NWL will introduce to replace conventional diesel railcars on regional routes, creating Germany’s second-largest fleet of battery electric multiple units (BEMUs).

Operations of these trains are set to commence in December 2029.

Rock Rail NnW will finance and provide the fleet through a leasing arrangement.

Rock Rail CEO Mark Swindell said: “This project is an excellent example of how innovative financing models can accelerate the introduction of state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly rail technology.

“We are delighted about the partnership with NWL and Siemens Mobility and look forward to making a significant contribution as a long-term lessor to the sustainable transformation of regional transport in North Rhine-Westphalia.”

The new trains feature batteries that charge on electrified tracks and provide power over non-electrified sections, using systems designed for local emission-free operation and noise reduction compared to diesel alternatives.

The vehicles also incorporate regenerative braking technology to channel energy back into their batteries.

Each two-car train measures 25m per carriage and includes four doors per side, which increases seating capacity and allows for faster boarding and disembarkation.

The interior layout accommodates two wheelchair users and 18 bicycles per train.

According to the specification, the materials used for the trains offer a recyclability rate of more than 90%.

Passengers will have access to Wi-Fi, power outlets, USB ports, comfort lighting, quiet cabins, and step-free access on all services.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “We are delighted to be driving forward the decarbonisation of rail transport in Westphalia with our innovative Mireo Plus B battery trains.

“The order underscores our leading role in alternative drive systems and demonstrates how we create sustainable solutions with state-of-the-art technology.”

NWL’s annual service volume is expected to reach around 7.1 million train kilometres, with an operational timeframe of no less than 15 years.

The introduction of these battery-powered trains forms part of NWL’s strategy to promote sustainable mobility in East Westphalia-Lippe and Münsterland.

NWL managing director Christiane Auffermann said: “Locally emission-free, alternatively powered vehicles are the future of local rail transport. Especially in rural regions like Westphalia-Lippe, battery-powered trains offer ideal technological prerequisites to bridge sections of track without existing overhead lines in a climate-friendly manner.

“With the deployment of the 61 Siemens vehicles, the second-largest BEMU fleet in Germany will operate in the NWL area – setting new standards for sustainability in regional transport.”

