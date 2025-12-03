Hitachi Rail has noted that the partnership aligns with its objective to integrate advancements in digital technology and energy to promote rail transport. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Hitachi Rail has announced it will use Google Cloud’s cybersecurity and AI technologies to speed up digital transformation in the rail sector.

The collaboration aims to support innovation, boost productivity, and help the industry move towards autonomous and sustainable mobility.

This technical partnership forms part of an alliance between Hitachi and Google Cloud, which was first made public in October 2025.

The companies plan to utilise Google Cloud’s AI platforms, including Vertex AI, and focus on generative AI (gen AI) and cybersecurity solutions.

Google Cloud UKI retail, consumer and travel director Andrea Williamson said: “Hitachi Rail is a pioneer in operational technology, and our collaboration combines that deep domain expertise with the power of Google’s generative AI and agentic technology.

“This collaboration will unlock new levels of efficiency for their teams today and lay the critical foundation for a truly autonomous rail network tomorrow.”

Hitachi Rail’s experience in railway systems, paired with GlobalLogic’s digital engineering and AI capabilities as well as Google Cloud’s technological offerings, are central to this effort.

Hitachi Rail has noted that the partnership matches its goal to combine advances in digital technology and energy for promoting rail transport.

Hitachi Rail group CEO Giuseppe Marino said: “Our collaboration with Google Cloud will enable us to harness their leadership in digital and AI technologies to meet our strong ambitions regarding digital transformation in rail and develop for our customers optimised and energy-efficient solutions.

“Working as One Hitachi with GlobalLogic and the Strategic SIB Business Unit, we are committed to achieving a truly autonomous rail network tomorrow.”

The collaboration extends to utilising AI infrastructure as part of the Hitachi Group’s ongoing activities, such as its Lumada 3.0 solutions.

Leveraging the Hitachi Group’s expertise in enterprise and physical AI, Hitachi Rail, in collaboration with Hitachi’s Strategic SIB, is implementing AI technologies to improve mobility.

In 2024, Hitachi Rail launched HMAX, a digital asset management platform that uses Nvidia’s AI and machine learning to streamline railway systems and infrastructure.

In October 2025, Hitachi Rail became the first transport company to adopt Nvidia’s IGX Thor platform for real-time edge processing.

