Ongoing projects in France are expected to proceed according to existing contracts, with Alstom continuing to utilise solutions provided by Cummins. Credit: nitpicker/Shutterstock.com.

Alstom has confirmed it has been notified of the cessation of French government funding for Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) hydrogen projects in France.

In response, the company has initiated an internal announcement about suspending its IPCEI-related activities in the country.

Alstom said that it is engaged in discussions with the French government to identify possible solutions to support both its ongoing activities and the hydrogen sector in France.

The company reported that it recently delivered a prototype railway fuel cell as part of the French IPCEI programme.

Alstom also confirmed its commitment to current hydrogen train customers in three European countries and intends to honour all contractual delivery, maintenance, and operational support agreements.

Ongoing projects within France are expected to continue as per existing contracts, and Alstom will carry on using solutions from its external supplier, Cummins.

For projects in Italy, Alstom indicated it will uphold its commitments for train delivery and operational support.

The Coradia Stream Hydrogen train is undergoing tests on tracks in Italy and Germany, aiming to secure the required authorisations for entry into service in 2026.

Alstom clarified that the suspension of funding applies only to French IPCEI hydrogen projects and does not affect activities or funding in Italy.

Alstom Transport has a hydrogen development plan under IPCEI “Hy2Tech”, which began in September 2021 and is expected to continue until 2027.

The plan involves developing hydrogen traction technologies, a hydrogen locomotive, and a high-power fuel cell generator for freight, with participation from eight sites including Belfort.

The objective is to develop hydrogen fuel cells, batteries, converters and storage systems as alternatives to diesel-powered rolling stock on the European rail network.

In 2021, Alstom’s Coradia iLint train operated on the Centre d’Essais Ferroviaires tracks at Valenciennes, attended by Jean-Baptiste Djebarri, then Minister Delegate for Transport, and Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France.

Alstom teams presented the train to local stakeholders including government officials, transport authorities, engineering companies and operators.

The IPCEI Hydrogen initiative covers innovation, demonstration and deployment of hydrogen technology across four project clusters involving more than half of EU member states and Norway.

The programme spans production, import, transportation and end use across the hydrogen value chain.

