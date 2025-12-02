The upgrade applies to the entire Oslo Metro network and incorporates the 8km Fornebubanen extension, including its six new stations. Credit: Siemens Mobility.

Siemens Mobility and public transport operator Sporveien have placed a new Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) system into passenger service on a 3km segment of the Oslo Metro in Norway.

The deployment is part of a broader €270m ($313m) project awarded to Siemens Mobility in 2021.

Under the contract, the company is responsible for replacing the network’s legacy signalling across its full 86-km extent and integrating the new Fornebubanen line.

The system, known as Trainguard MT, operates at Grade of Automation Level 2 (GoA2) and increases the line’s handling capacity from 28 to 36 trains per hour, an approximate 30% rise.

The upgrade covers the entire Oslo Metro network and links in the 8km Fornebubanen extension with its six additional stations.

Siemens Mobility will also provide digital maintenance for 25 years and asset management through its Railigent X platform.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

According to Sporveien, these measures aim to meet Oslo’s target of becoming an emission-free city.

The technical design of the CBTC solution allows for up to 40 trains per hour if fully utilised.

Achieving this would boost total capacity by over 40% compared to previous levels, which supported 28 trains per hour, according to the company.

Siemens said that the notable feature of the upgrade is the use of public LTE mobile networks for essential train control communications, making Oslo the first metro system in Europe to adopt this method.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “Our partnership with Sporveien dates back nearly 130 years to the Holmenkollen Line. Today, we are proud to introduce Norway’s first CBTC system, bringing Oslo’s metro into a new era.

“This milestone will increase capacity by around 30%, enabling more frequent departures and promoting sustainable mobility for travellers.”

Bane NOR, which manages national rail infrastructure, is leading a €2bn project that seeks centralised control and monitoring of 4,200km of mainline tracks and over 350 stations.

Siemens Mobility is delivering automated signalling systems as part of this initiative, including European Train Control System Level 2 technology upgrades.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up