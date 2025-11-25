The refurbishment included applying a three-layer, moisture-curing polyurethane coating to the bridge. Credit: Seaborne Comms.

Steelpaint’s polyurethane-based corrosion protection system has been implemented on the footbridge at Roding Valley London Underground Station, following its acceptance for use on UK rail infrastructure.

The refurbishment, carried out between May and August, involved the application of a three-layer moisture-curing polyurethane coating to the bridge, which links the two platforms at the Central line station in Buckhurst Hill, Essex.

Transport for London (TfL) contractor M Group Rail & Aviation selected the Steelpaint system for the project.

Specialist Painting Group (SPG), based in Peterborough, applied the Stelcatec-L-PR anti-corrosive primer, Stelcatec-L-NT intermediate coating, and Stelcatec-L-TC UV-resistant topcoat, achieving a dry film thickness of approximately 300µ.

M Group Rail & Aviation contracts manager Sean Mullett said: “For us, the big benefit was the reduction in rework risk. The coating system performed consistently from start to finish, which meant we weren’t losing time to unexpected surface failures or remedial preparation.

“It’s encouraging to see suppliers pushing forward with modern coating technologies that genuinely add value to rail projects. It represents a step forward from older systems and has clear potential for broader adoption across similar structures.”

Steelpaint’s system received formal certification in January 2025 after laboratory and field testing, including a trial on “gingered” steel under ambient conditions.

In March 2025, representatives from Network Rail and several painting contractors attended a demonstration where the full three-coat system was applied and cured within four hours using standard rollers.

Adhesion tests confirmed the system’s performance on substrates with minimal preparation.

Although the Roding Valley footbridge is managed by TfL, the prior approval of the Steelpaint system by Network Rail was a significant factor in its selection for this project.

Since certification, interest in the polyurethane-based coatings has increased among rail contractors, who are assessing the system for use on minor bridges, platform canopies, gantries, and other structures where maintenance closures can affect operations and costs.

According to Steelpaint, the Roding Valley project reflects a wider move among rail contractors towards moisture-cured coatings designed to reduce unscheduled maintenance and ongoing operational costs.

Steelpaint director Frank Müller said: “The UK has become one of our fastest-growing markets, largely because asset owners are demanding longer-lasting protection and more predictable performance from their coating systems.

“We see a clear shift towards solutions that reduce repeat maintenance and extend structural life, and that plays directly to the strengths of our technology.”

