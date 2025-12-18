Once all deliveries are complete, Koleje Mazowieckie will operate a fleet of 146 FLIRT trains. Credit: Stadler.

Koleje Mazowieckie (Masovian Railways), a Polish regional operator, has signed a contract with Stadler Polska for the procurement of 11 additional FLIRT electric multiple units (EMUs).

This purchase concludes Koleje Mazowieckie’s largest rolling-stock investment programme, with a total of 75 FLIRT trains to be delivered under the framework agreement.

Stadler Polska has said that 64 units have currently been contracted.

The new agreement also includes maintenance services, technical training for staff, and repair packages.

Stadler will manufacture all vehicles at its Siedlce plant, making use of local partners and suppliers.

Koleje Mazowieckie CEO and general director Robert Stępień said: “We are pleased to see the full implementation of the framework agreement for 75 FLIRT trains.

“This marks an important milestone for our company and a further step toward modernising our fleet. The purchase of 64 units has already received EU funding, and we will be applying for additional funding for the remaining 11.”

Of the previously ordered 64 units, 25 are currently in different stages of manufacturing, commissioning, and type testing.

Once all deliveries are complete, Koleje Mazowieckie will operate 146 FLIRT trains, marking the largest fleet of this type in Poland.

The FLIRT units feature aluminium construction and low energy consumption and can reach speeds up to 160km/h.

They are equipped with air-conditioning, CCTV, Wi-Fi, passenger information systems, and onboard defibrillators. Accessibility features are included for passengers with reduced mobility.

Stadler Polska CEO Radosław Banach said: “The signing of this final executive contract is a milestone for us. Completing the full framework agreement allows us to continue expanding our Siedlce operations and strengthening our presence in the region.

“This year alone, we have created nearly 400 new jobs at Stadler Polska, and our engineering team has grown to 100 specialists – and we are still recruiting. This is excellent news not only for Stadler but also for our local partners, who play a vital role in delivering this project.”

The cooperation between Stadler Polska and Koleje Mazowieckie began nearly 20 years ago.

The first FLIRT trains were delivered in 2006 and remain in operation on regional lines such as Warsaw–Siedlce.

From 2020 to 2023, Koleje Mazowieckie received 61 FLIRT trains from Stadler. Under agreements signed for 2024–2025, an additional 75 units will be provided.

