The upgrade, featuring new signal boxes and control systems, improves punctuality and speed for passengers. Credit: Brian Logan Photography/Shutterstock.

Stadler Signalling has collaborated with Sihltal Zürich Uetliberg Bahn (SZU) to upgrade the Swiss administrative capital’s signalling systems.

This initiative is a pivotal part of SZU’s comprehensive modernisation strategy, ‘SZU_4.0’.

The upgrade, which includes new signal boxes and train control systems, is designed to help enhance punctuality, comfort, and speed for passengers.

The Swiss federal government, along with the canton of Zurich and SZU, have committed to investing approximately CHF800m ($924m) into SZU’s infrastructure and new rolling stock in the coming years.

The modernisation of signalling systems across the network is a key aspect of ‘SZU_4.0’, aimed at ensuring safe rail operations.

Stadler’s contract, valued at around CHF34m ($39m), covers the entire project from planning to commissioning. The ten-year agreement underscores the long-term partnership between the two entities.

SZU board of directors chairwoman Andrea Felix said: “The partnership with Stadler Signalling marks an important milestone for SZU and is crucial for the implementation of ‘SZU_4.0’.

“The modernised signalling systems are essential to successfully implement the planned expansion of services.”

With the new systems in place, SZU plans to introduce a 7.5-minute service during peak hours on parts of the S4 and S10 lines, allowing more trains to operate.

The ‘Eurolocking’ signal box solution, boasting a SIL4 safety certification, will play a key role in this upgrade.

Stadler and SZU have also signed a contract for the delivery of 17 fast light intercity and regional train (FLIRT) single-deck S-Bahn multiple-unit trains,

With a contract value of around CHF160m ($184.8m) and an option for up to ten additional vehicles, these trains will replace the aging double-decker trains on the Sihltalbahn S4 line.

The new FLIRTs, expected to enter service in early summer 2028, will feature six low-floor entrances, 140 seats, and standing room for 265 passengers.

Recently, Lokaltog chose Stadler’s FLIRT battery-powered trains to decarbonise its fleet in Zealand, Denmark.