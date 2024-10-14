The Stadler rolling stock will replace 1997 ADtrans trains. Credit: Gestur Gislason/Shutterstock

Danish railway company Lokaltog has selected Stadler’s FLIRT battery-powered trains to decarbonise its fleet in Zealand, Denmark.

This contract includes the purchase of 14 trains with an option for another ten vehicles. This move is a step towards sustainable and decarbonised mobility in the country, with the new trains scheduled for delivery in 2028.

The FLIRT Akku trains, designed to provide an environmentally friendly travel experience, will operate on the Tølløsebanen and Østbanen lines, with the potential to extend services to Lollandsbanen and Odsherredsbanen.

This decision comes after a public tender announced in November 2023.

The company’s advanced trains can operate both with and without overhead contact lines and recharge during operation and when braking.

Stadler marketing and sales executive vice president Dr Ansgar Brockmeyer said: “We at Stadler are driven to lead in sustainable mobility, and for years we have been consistently and determinedly developing alternative drive solutions. Today, our FLIRT Akku has won another competition for battery trains.

“And this one is in one of the European Countries with the highest potential of decarbonisation in the railways, due to its low degree of track electrification.”

The two-unit FLIRT Akku vehicles for Denmark are fully compliant with TSI PRM requirements, ensuring accessibility for all passengers, including those with reduced mobility.

Features include low-floor entry, wide doors with automatic gap bridges, designated spaces for wheelchairs and bicycles, and a semi-automatic ramp for wheelchair users.

Additionally, the trains will offer air conditioning, a WLAN network, and a modern passenger information system.

Notably, a Stadler FLIRT Akku train set a world record by covering 224km in battery-only mode, a feat recognised by the Guinness Book of Records in 2021.

In July 2024, Liebherr-Transportation Systems revealed a propane-based version of its HVAC technology, receiving an order from Stadler Polska for 80 systems.